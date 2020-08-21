Deputies locate suspects in reportedly stolen vehicle

Two people were placed into custody in suspicion of stealing a vehicle in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

A gray Audi was reportedly stolen from a Wienerschnitzel parking lot on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road sometime after 6 p.m., according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Lt. Ethan Marquez.

“It was an observation of a recently reported stolen car,” he said, confirming that two people were in the vehicle.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies located the vehicle that matched the description about three miles west of the initial scene in a Walmart parking lot on Carl Boyer Drive. Deputies soon detained the suspects at gunpoint and were placed into custody, he confirmed.

Law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the incident Thursday night.