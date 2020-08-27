Deputies search for felony vandalism suspect in Newhall

Deputies set up a containment in Newhall as they search for a felony vandalism suspect on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment Wednesday evening in Newhall in search of a felony suspect, law enforcement officials said. 

Just before 7 p.m., deputies were in search of “a felony vandalism suspect that ran away from deputies and they’re trying to locate,” said Lt. Rod Loughridge. 

Law enforcement responded to the area of Newhall, near Walnut and 15th streets. There was no immediate information regarding what prompted the suspect to flee from deputies.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

