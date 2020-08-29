False gunshot call draws massive response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot victim in Canyon Country on Friday evening — which ended up being a false alarm, according to law enforcement officials.

The initial call involved a person saying their mother and father were in an argument, and that a gun was possibly involved, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

A heavily armed contingent of local deputies, as well as the sheriff’s Mental Evaluation Team, responded to what sounded like a crisis call, she added.

When deputies responded, they made entry into the home and searched it, finding no one inside, Miller said.

SWAT teams rappel in to assist in the containment Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dan Watson/ The Signal

“Turns out that there was nobody shot inside the location,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez. “We’re still investigating where the call actually came from and there’ll be a follow-up investigation to try and determine what actually happened.”

Station officials added they are investigating whether the caller might have a mental health issue, or if the incident was the result of a prank call.

Canyon Country Aug. 28, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Initially, Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun near Sunrose Place and Snow Drop Court just before 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Dmitry Barkon confirmed.

Shortly after, deputies updated their response to an assault with a deadly weapon and with possibly a gunshot victim.

“(Deputies) are still determining whether they need to make entry or set up containment,” he said at the time.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene in response.