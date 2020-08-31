Firefighters extinguish Gorman car fire that spread to brush

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that had spread to surrounding brush on Interstate 5 in Gorman Monday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle on fire just before 10:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, north of Gorman Road, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Once units had arrived on the scene, they reported the vehicle fire had spread to the brush, creating a 100-by-100 foot spot fire, Lua said.

By 10:45 a.m., firefighters reported they had the blaze under control, Lua added.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

