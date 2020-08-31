Firefighters extinguish Gorman car fire that spread to brush

Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that had spread to surrounding brush on Interstate 5 in Gorman Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle on fire just before 10:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, north of Gorman Road, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Once units had arrived on the scene, they reported the vehicle fire had spread to the brush, creating a 100-by-100 foot spot fire, Lua said.

By 10:45 a.m., firefighters reported they had the blaze under control, Lua added.