Firefighters quickly knock down half-acre Hughes Fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel quickly snuffed out a half-acre brush fire on Ridge Route Road in Castaic on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Firefighters snuffed a half-acre brush fire in Castaic in minutes Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a half-acre brush fire on the 31600 block of North Ridge Route Road in Castaic, between Parker Road and Violet Canyon Road, just before 1 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:03 p.m., and by 1:06 p.m., they had called “knock down” on the fire, Lua added.

Dubbed the Hughes Fire, this blaze is less than a mile away from the nearly 200-acre Castaic Fire that burned near Castaic Lake over the weekend and was at 85% containment as of Monday morning.

