UPDATE: 200-acre Elsmere Fire in Newhall prompts evacuations, freeway closures

Firefighters responded to a 200-acre brush fire in Newhall that shut down parts of Highway 14 and Interstate 5 Monday afternoon.

The fast-moving blaze reached 35% containment by 3 p.m. but continued moving east of the freeway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas. No structures were threatened but evacuations were in place.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies began evacuating residents between Dockweiler Drive and Valle del Oro just after 2 p.m. as the fire had jumped Highway 14, per sheriff’s officials.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SANTA CLARITA: NB SR-14 AT NB I-5; NB I-5 AT SR-14, ALL NB LANES CLOSED ; SB SR-14 AT GOLDEN VALLEY, ALL LANES BLOCKED; SB I-5 TRANSITION TO NB SR-14 CLOSED; AND NB I-5 TO NB SR-14 TRUCK ROUTE CLOSED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 3, 2020

A SigAlert was issued at 2 p.m., shutting down all northbound lanes of Highway 14 at Interstate 5 for an unknown duration due to visibility issues. The southbound transition to northbound 14 closed just before 3 p.m., as well as the northbound 14 and 5 truck route lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire Department personnel responded to reports of flames coming from the Elsmere Canyon hiking trail, near northbound Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue, around 1:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:40 p.m., and reported a 3-acre brush fire that was running uphill. By 2:15 p.m. the blaze had grown to approximately 100 acres as the fire had jumped Highway 14 and by 2:30 p.m. a third alarm response had been requested with help from the Angeles National Forest, Lua added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel battle a brush fire near the Elsmere Canyon hiking trail in Newhall on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

On the scene was Newhall resident Tamer Ibarra, who said he had been waiting on Sierra Highway since the fire’s onset.

“I can’t get a hold of my wife, she was at home with my son,” he said. Though Ibarra does not live in the evacuated area, he lives close enough to be worried, he added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel battle a brush fire near the Elsmere Canyon hiking trail in Newhall on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel battle a brush fire near the Elsmere Canyon hiking trail in Newhall on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

“I’m going to wait here until I get the go-ahead to go look for them,” he said, shaking his head as he looked at the nearby hillside in flames.

Dubbed the Elsmere Fire, this blaze follows a handful of others, including the Castaic Fire and Post Fire in Gorman, that firefighters battled over the weekend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

‼️ADVISORY: BRUSH FIRE. EVACUATIONS being called between Dockweiler & Newhall Ave up to Valle del Oro. #ElsmereFire #Newhall pic.twitter.com/w3H8WblmEC — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020