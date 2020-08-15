One person dead after fatal Angeles Forest traffic collision

One person has died following a traffic collision in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday. Another passenger was being transported to the hospital.

The call came in at 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Texas Canyon Road.

“We just have a report of persons trapped,” said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores while first responders were en route.

A ground ambulance transports person from the scene of a fatal crash involving a Chevrolet SUV on Bouquet Canyon Road in Texas Canyon on Saturday, August 16, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

At 4:32 p.m., Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that of the two persons involved in the single-vehicle traffic collision, one had died.

“We haven’t transported anybody,” said Rangel. “We still have units out there (and) a copter has been assigned.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.