One person dead after fatal Angeles Forest traffic collision

One person has died following a traffic collision in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday. Another passenger was being transported to the hospital.
The call came in at 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Texas Canyon Road.
“We just have a report of persons trapped,” said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores while first responders were en route.
At 4:32 p.m., Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that of the two persons involved in the single-vehicle traffic collision, one had died.
“We haven’t transported anybody,” said Rangel. “We still have units out there (and) a copter has been assigned.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement