Hart District to offer on-campus day care services for staff only

The William S. Hart Union High School District plans to host day care services at one of its sites exclusively for its employees with children grades K-6, according to officials.

Recent emails from Fayanne Bakoo, Arroyo Seco Junior High School assistant principal, and Kathy Hunter, the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services, to staff indicate that the district “is partnering” with Montessori — a child care service provider with four locations in the Santa Clarita Valley — to offer services for $500 a month per child.

“Thanks to Fayanne Bakoo’s hard work, the district is partnering with Montessori to provide an additional day care option for children grades K-6, exclusively for Hart District staff,” read the email sent to staff Monday.

Officials with both the Hard District and Montessori confirmed Monday the program will take place.

Montessori is expected to offer services at Arroyo Seco “and if the need arises, we will grow the program into additional satellite locations,” read the email. Parents will also have the option to enroll their children, ages six weeks through kindergarten, at a Montessori location at a 10% discount.

The program has been scheduled to start Aug. 10 with a schedule from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer snacks, indoor centers and outdoor recess, as well as assistance to complete any schoolwork, according to a flier sent to district staff. Each class would include 10 students.

In the email, Hunter said safety measures would be followed for the day care services offered.

“The Montessori satellite location(s) will follow all safety guidelines that are required by schools. This includes temperature checks of students and staff, as well as masks being worn. Students will be socially distanced and outdoors (weather permitting) during lunchtime,” she said.

The announcement comes as the Hart District and the remaining four other public school districts within the SCV postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall and continued online learning formats due to continuing developments with the COVID-19 crisis. On July 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom had also announced that he would prohibit schools in counties on California’s coronavirus watchlist from reopening, Los Angeles County among them.

Last month, Hart District officials said it would wait five weeks after the first day of school to reevaluate its position, and see if it’s safe and/or allowable to move forward with a blended model, or having different groups of students attend in-person classes on alternating days.

Upon receiving the emails about the day care services from Hart District officials, one parent-teacher who wished not to be identified said she was not in full support of the services.

“I know they are trying to take care of their workforce, but I don’t understand how the teachers can say it’s not safe for students to be on campus, but then turn around and bring their own students to campus and receive all these in-person services that have been denied other parents who cannot afford to pay for them,” the parent-teacher said in an email to The Signal.