HolserFire stays at 3K acres, containment reaches 65%

The Holser Fire, which broke out in Piru earlier this week, remained at 3,000 acres in size between Wednesday and Thursday, while containment grew to 65%.

All evacuations for the fire had been lifted by Thursday and all roads were open. No structures were threatened as of Thursday.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Ventura County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vehicle fire that had spread to the surrounding brush just south of Lake Piru on Holser Canyon Road, near Piru Canyon Road, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Resources were diverted from the Lake and Ranch2 fires in order to provide mutual aid to attack the fast-moving blaze.

By 3:30 p.m. Monday, the fire had grown to at least 100 acres, and by 4 p.m. it was at 250, with voluntary evacuations commencing. The blaze continued to grow, reaching 800 acres by 5:30 p.m., with a final Monday evening acreage reporting the blaze had grown to at least 1,100, threatening structures on Santo Felicia and Lechler roads, to the south of Lake Piru.

All evacuations and road closures were lifted Wednesday morning, but traffic remained heavy in the area, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

Later Wednesday, officials announced firefighters continued to cool hotspots and look for hidden fire, but the heat and low relative humidity were tough on the firefighters. Many firefighters are being demobilized and sent to other fires in California.