Is Too Much Screen Time Affecting Your Health?

Do you spend a lot of time watching television or working behind a computer? In the modern world, this is something that some people cannot avoid. If you have a desk job, you have to stare at screens all day. Additionally, some people enjoy watching movies and television series after a long day.

But the truth is, too much screen time can have a bad effect on your health. This is why moderation is going to be the key to balancing enjoyment and staying healthy.

The Negative Health Effects

Unfortunately, a lot of people have desk jobs that mean that they cannot spend a lot of time away from the computer. Let’s take a look at some negative health effects so that you can be aware of them.

You Can Gain Weight

Anybody that is sitting down for long periods of time is at risk of gaining weight. It does not matter whether you are watching television or working, a sedentary lifestyle means you are not getting the exercise you need to balance your eating habits.

In particular, some people are prone to eating junk food while they relax and this can mean you gain weight. For example, you may be enjoying legal online gambling in Pennsylvania and choosing your favorite junk food at the same time. This means that you can go over your daily calorie intake and gain excess fat. Being overweight is linked to a variety of health problems. This includes diabetes and heart disease.

Suffer Vision Problems

Have you ever been on the computer so long that your eyes begin to hurt? Too much screen time has been linked to several vision problems. This includes dry eyes and blurred vision, as well as headaches. With these side effects your concentration can suffer and this could affect how productive you are at work.

Experience Insomnia

A lot of people have trouble sleeping if they have been working on a computer or watching television before bed. This can be caused by the blue light from your devices. This can disrupt melatonin, which is the hormone that makes you feel sleepy and tired. Thus, you do not have the best quality of sleep and can have trouble relaxing.

Have Neck and Back Problems

Due to being sedentary, more screen time can lead to body pains. In particular, people experience neck pain from staring down at a screen. In addition, back pains can develop due to inadequate seating. Even repetitive strain injuries can develop.

The Key is Moderation

Screen time is sometimes unavoidable. The best thing you can do is ensure you still enjoy exercise and time away from your computer or television. In your spare time, make an effort to get away from digital devices. Enjoy time with family and friends, as well as getting outside. Be productive and realize there are other ways you can enjoy yourself that staring at a screen. You can still enjoy your favorite movies. But this does not have to be hours on end.

Summary:

Too much screen time can mean that you gain weight and increase your risk of disease.

Staring at computers and electronic devices can affect your vision.

Insomnia and poor-quality sleep are common from exposure to blue light.

Neck, back and repetitive strain injuries can develop from a sedentary lifestyle.

Enjoy screen time in moderation and get outside and enjoy time with family.