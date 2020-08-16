L.A. County nears 222K COVID-19 cases, SCV nears 5K

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 30 in the last day, bringing the local total to 4,982.

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported nine new deaths and 1,192 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall totals to 5,254 and 221,950, respectively.

The decrease in new cases and new deaths reflects a weekend reporting lag, along with the backlog due to the state’s electronic reporting system, according to county officials.

Of the nine new deaths reported countywide: four people were over the age of 80, three of whom had underlying health conditions; three were between the ages of 65 and 79, all of whom had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 50 and 64. The remaining death was reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

There are 1,357 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to steadily decline and figures this low haven’t been seen since mid-June.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions and on Wednesday reported a total of nine.

In the SCV, new cases over the past 24 hours were attributed to the city of Santa Clarita (25), Agua Dulce (2), Canyon Country (1) and Stevenson Ranch (2).

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at

Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,982 Sunday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,654

Unincorporated – Acton: 55

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 103

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,877 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 21

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 139

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 54

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

