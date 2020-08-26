L.A. County’s COVID-19 map for locations with 3 or more cases

The Signal has updated its COVID-19 outbreak map from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The points on the map below indicate addresses for nonresidential settings where three or more cases of the coronavirus have been repoorted.

The following information is accurate as of Aug. 23, per the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In addition to the locations, Public Health also releases the numbers for each location, as well as how many staff members work at the location.

Los Angeles County Non-Residential Settings Meeting the Criteria of Three or More Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Cases

1 4 Earth Farms 5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022 9 5 2 9 To 5 Seating LLC 3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 11 4 3 99 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office 4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023 28 0 4 A & A Truck and Trailer Supply, Inc. 5635 E Washington Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040 6 0 5 A-Co Temporary Power, Inc. 13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 91605 8 0 6 ABM Janitorial Services 515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 90071 6 0 7 APM Terminals 2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 0 8 AT&T Call Center 12911 183rd St, Cerritos, CA, 90703 3 0 9 AT&T Call Center Cerritos 12900 Park Plaza Dr, Cerritos, CA, 90703 3 0 10 AV Party Rentals 23800 Newhall Ave, Newhall, CA, 91321 4 0 11 Able Services – Maintenance 2601 S Figueroa St Ste H-299, Los Angeles, CA, 90007 6 0 12 Alert Plating Co 9939 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 40 9 13 Allfast Fastening Systems 15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 7 11 14 Allied Universal Central Security Office 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324 8 12 15 Alsico Hi-Tec 21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 0 16 Altadena Dairy City of Industry 17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 91748 8 0 17 Ambiance Apparel USA 930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 12 4 18 American Future Technology Corp. 529 Baldwin Park Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 7 0 19 American Meat Companies 5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 40 0 20 American Moving Parts 4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 4 0 21 American Nuts, LLC 12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342 21 0 22 Americold Logistics 19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220 6 2 23 Anning Johnson Co. 510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90020 5 0 24 Antex Knitting Mills 3750 Broadway Pl, Los Angeles, CA, 90007 25 0 25 Antojitos Cocina Mexicana 100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 91608 3 2 26 Approved Freight Forwarders 14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 5 0 27 Aqua Surf 1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 90401 3 0 28 Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd 3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 15 0 29 Atlas Foam Products 12836 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 91342 3 0 30 Avalon Apparel LLC 2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 3 0 31 Azusa Police Department 725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702 6 0 32 B & R Commerce 4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058 10 7 33 BH Granite & Quartz 7241 Atoll Ave, North Hollywood, CA, 91605 9 0 34 BYD Coach & Bus 46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534 18 0 35 Bad Boys Bail Bonds 951 N Vignes St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 3 0 36 Barry Sandler Enterprises 4131 Whiteside St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 6 0 37 Bay Center Foods, LLC 29125 Avenue Valleyview, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 4 3 38 Bernards Brothers 8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232 8 0 39 Bernard’s Construction 3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 90303 4 3 40 Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company 5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706 3 0 41 Blue Planet International, Inc. 2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023 8 0 42 Bon Appetit – NBC Universal 100 Universal City Plz Bldg 2311, Universal City, CA, 91608 3 0 43 Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company 500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502 17 3 44 CBS 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90036 3 0 45 CD Container, Inc. 7343 Paramount Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 5 2 46 CVS – Hawaiian Gardens 12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 90716 3 2 47 Cabinets 2000, Inc. 11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650 19 22 48 Cal Western Manufacturers 16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248 56 3 49 California Cartage Co. 22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745 16 1 50 California DMV – Los Angeles Field Office 3615 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007 5 0 51 California Expanded Metal * 263 N Covina Ln, La Puente, CA, 91746 7 0 52 California Fish Grill, Woodland Hills 6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 3 0 53 California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles 777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015 4 2 54 California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springss 10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 6 0 55 California Medical Pharmacy 2201 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90026 4 0 56 California/San Gabriel Transit 3650 Rockwell Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731 4 0 57 Canyon Wholesale Provisions 516 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 4 3 58 Cardenas Market #16 690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767 11 0 59 Cassano Marble 7846 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 4 0 60 Catalina’s Market 1070 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90029 4 4 61 Cavines Oil Well Tools 2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 3 3 62 Cedarlane Natural Foods 717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 90746 3 1 63 Central Boeki California 19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 7 0 64 Century 21 All Stars 9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660 3 0 65 Certified Credit Union, El Monte Main Branch 4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731 22 0 66 Chick-Fil-A Northridge 8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324 3 0 67 Children’s Dental Fun Zone 2233 E Garvey Ave N Ste A, West Covina, CA, 91791 3 3 68 Chipotle – Santa Clarita 19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 91387 3 1 69 City of Manhattan Beach, Public Works Facility 3621 Bell Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 3 3 70 Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center 210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 71 Claremont Police Department 570 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA, 91711 5 0 72 Classic Distributing & Beverage Group 120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 17 0 73 Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop 16350 Ventura Blvd Ste F, Encino, CA, 91436 3 2 74 Clune Construction Company 1355 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA, 90028 5 0 75 Command Packing 3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 17 9 76 Commodity Forwarders, Inc. 11101 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 15 0 77 Commodity Sales Co. 517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 11 0 78 Community Thrift Store 19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 91724 5 0 79 Compton City Hall 205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 90220 8 0 80 Contractors Wardrobe 26121 Avenue Hall, Valencia, CA, 91355 21 0 81 Cor-Tech 555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 90248 3 0 82 Costco – Hawthorne 14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 20 0 83 Costco – Los Feliz 2901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90039 14 0 84 Cosway 20633 S Fordyce Ave, Carson, CA, 90810 20 0 85 Culver City Police Department 4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232 11 0 86 Custom Building Products Co. 6511 Salt Lake Ave, Bell, CA, 90201 11 2 87 DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company 15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 5 0 88 DDS Plumbing-Redondo Beach 2408 Fisk Ln, Redondo Beach, CA, 90278 3 1 89 DSL Construction Corp 11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064 14 0 90 Daikokuya – Little Tokyo 327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 91 De Franco and Sons 1000 Lawrence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 5 1 92 Deluxe Corp 2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 91754 7 0 93 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cerritos 435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703 5 0 94 Dolores Canning Company 1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 7 0 95 Downey Courthouse 7500 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA, 90242 3 3 96 Duncan Industries 12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 5 0 97 E-Recycling of CA 7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 90723 6 2 98 El Clasificado 11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650 5 0 99 European Wax Center, Santa Clarita 24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 91355 4 4 100 Everytable, PBC 3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 16 0 101 Exel-Pak 11212 Bradley Ave, Pacoima, CA, 91331 5 0 102 Fam Brands 5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201 12 0 103 Fashion Nova 12588 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 55 0 104 Fatburger Marina Del Rey 4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292 3 1 105 FedEx Ground 200 Old Ranch Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91789 27 0 106 Flores Design 4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 8 5 107 Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 4 0 108 Four Points By Sheraton LAX 9750 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 3 0 109 Fresh Point of Southern California 155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 14 0 110 Gallery Michael 224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 3 0 111 Galpin Ford in Van Nuys 15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343 4 2 112 Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV) 12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 90066 7 0 113 Garey Carwash 1869 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767 3 0 114 Gelson’s Market – Hollywood 5877 Franklin Ave, Hollywood, CA, 90028 9 0 115 Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks 4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403 5 5 116 General Metal Recycling Co. 1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640 4 0 117 Getty Center 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90049 17 0 118 Getty Villa 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 90272 3 0 119 Glendale Police Department 131 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA, 91206 5 0 120 Global Paratransit, Inc. 400 W Compton Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248 6 0 121 Golden State Foods Corp 640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 49 0 122 Goodwill Southern California Community Enrichment Center 3150 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065 3 0 123 Greneker 3110 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023 3 1 124 Grifols 2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90032 3 2 125 Guess, Inc. 1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 11 0 126 HD Supply White Cap 8901 Bradley Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 3 0 127 HPP Food Services 1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 90744 15 0 128 Home Depot – Hyde Park #1039 1830 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90047 11 4 129 Home Depot – Long Beach #1062 751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 11 0 130 Home Depot – Paramount #1037 6400 Alondra Blvd, Paramount, CA, 90723 4 2 131 Honda, Airport Marina 5850 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 5 0 132 Honda, Downtown LA 780 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90037 10 0 133 Honda, Goudy 1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 91801 4 0 134 Honda, Woodland Hills 6111 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 5 0 135 House of Closets 9649 Owensmouth Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 6 0 136 Howard Building Corporation 707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 5 0 137 Howmet Aerospace 135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 41 0 138 Huhtamaki 4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 90023 6 2 139 ILWU Local 63 Dispatch Office 350 W 5th St, Ste200, San Pedro, CA, 90731 7 0 140 Individual Food Service 5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 28 0 141 Innovative Warehousing Solutions 7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640 9 0 142 International Paper Co. – Los Angeles 5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90040 12 12 143 International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs 9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 9 0 144 J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California 5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058 40 0 145 JBI LLC 18521 S Santa Fe Ave, Compton, CA, 90221 6 1 146 JC Sales 2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058 3 0 147 JM Communications, Inc. 14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 91745 3 0 148 JUSDA Supply Chain Management 3629 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601 3 1 149 JVC Kenwood USA Corporation 2201 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 90810 3 0 150 Jam-N-Logistics 2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 14 0 151 Javier’s Restaurant, Westfield Century City 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 14 1 152 Joann Fabrics and Crafts, Covina 1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 91722 5 0 153 Jobbers Meat Packing Co. 3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 80 0 154 Joey Woodland Hills 6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367 3 0 155 Katzkin Leather 6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 90640 7 2 156 Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing 2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 24 4 157 Kia of Cerritos 18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703 8 8 158 Kia of Pomona 8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 91766 4 0 159 King Meat Service, Inc. 4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 7 1 160 King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant 2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 3 0 161 King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant 19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501 37 0 162 LA Apparel #1 812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 49 0 163 LA Apparel #2 911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 153 0 164 LA Apparel #3 1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001 184 0 165 LA City Division of Building and Safety 221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 8 1 166 LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita 28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 7 0 167 LA County DCFS – Van Nuys 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405 7 0 168 LA County DPSS – East Valley 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405 5 0 169 LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor 9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731 6 5 170 LA County DPSS – Gain Region 5 2959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221 10 0 171 LA County Department of Parks and Recreation 265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 6 10 172 LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard 10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 6 4 173 LA County Probation Department 1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766 3 0 174 LA County Sanitation District – San Gabriel Valley Field Office 1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790 3 2 175 LA County Sheriff’s Department – East Los Angeles Station * 5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022 32 1 176 LA County Sheriff’s Department – Pierce College 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91371 6 6 177 LA County Sheriff’s Department – Santa Clarita Valley Station 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355 5 11 178 LA County Sheriff’s Department – Stars Center 11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604 67 9 179 LA County Sheriff’s Department – West Hollywood Station 780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069 7 0 180 LA County Sheriff’s Department Academy 1060 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063 53 0 181 LA County Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit 1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 91733 6 0 182 LA County Superior Court – Compton 200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220 10 0 183 LA Metro Central Maintenance Shops 470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 9 1 184 LADOT/ Hollywood Parking Enforcement (PM Shift) 411 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90004 4 3 185 LAPD 77th Street Community Police Station 7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003 22 8 186 LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center 5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 20 0 187 LAPD Headquarters 100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 5 0 188 LAPD Hollenbeck Community Police Station 2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 19 8 189 LAPD Northeast Community Police Station 3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065 3 0 190 LAPD Rampart Division 1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 15 5 191 LAPD Valley Traffic Station 7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 91402 8 0 192 LAPD Van Nuys Jail 6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401 13 0 193 LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team 2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 91791 8 1 194 LAWA Airport Police Station 6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 8 0 195 La Cada 470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 3 0 196 La Flor de Mexico, Inc. 5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 9 0 197 La Puente City Hall 15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 91744 4 0 198 Lakeshore Learning Materials 2161 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 90810 4 0 199 Law Office of Jacob Emrani 714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90015 5 2 200 Le Chef Bakery 7547 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640 8 0 201 Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP 811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 90017 3 0 202 Lineage Logistics #1 4901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 7 0 203 Lineage Logistics #2 4100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 4 204 Little Caesar Enterprises #5728 8526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 90723 5 6 205 Little Caesar Enterprises #5806 14421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331 4 2 206 Little Tokyo Service Center 231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 4 4 207 Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB) 483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245 9 0 208 Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services 201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 16 3 209 Los Angeles Times – Printing Plant 2000 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 5 0 210 Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – Irwindale 4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706 13 0 211 Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – San Dimas 321 W Covina Blvd, San Dimas, CA, 91773 11 0 212 Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge 19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 91324 5 0 213 Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima 13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 91331 5 0 214 Lure Fish House 30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 91362 3 0 215 Luskin Conference Center 425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 90095 4 0 216 M Plastics 1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90058 6 6 217 MATT Construction Company 1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 90704 3 0 218 MPP Orora Packaging Solutions 3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 91803 3 0 219 Magan Medical Clinic 420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 91723 22 15 220 Maravilla Foundation 5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90022 4 2 221 Marina Maintenance 13555 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292 3 0 222 Mario’s Italian Import 740 E Broadway, Glendale, CA, 91205 8 0 223 Marman Industries 1701 Earhart, La Verne, CA, 91750 3 0 224 Martin Brower 21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789 13 1 225 Maruzen of America 820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 90745 5 1 226 Marzola Construction 17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 90638 3 0 227 Mayesh Wholesale Florist 5401 W 104th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 3 0 228 McDonald’s #17445 931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90502 4 0 229 Mercedes Benz of Encino 16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91436 4 0 230 Mercury Air Cargo Building 213 6040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 18 0 231 Mercury Air Cargo Building 215 11001 Aviation Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 5 0 232 Mercury Air Cargo Building 216 6041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 8 0 233 Mercury Air Cargo Building 217 5908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 4 2 234 Mercury Plastics, Inc. 14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 22 7 235 Michael Kors Distribution Center 3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601 27 0 236 Micronova Manufacturing, Inc. 3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 7 0 237 Miller Castings 2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601 10 5 238 Mission Foods Corp 5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022 58 0 239 Mochi Ice Cream Company 5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 24 0 240 Moonshadows Malibu 20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 90265 6 0 241 Morley Construction Company 5500 W 98th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 8 0 242 Moulton Logistics 16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 15 8 243 Moulton Logistics Management 7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 30 0 244 NZXT 15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91744 9 0 245 New Century Plaza 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 27 8 246 New Chef Fashion, Inc. 3223 E 46th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 6 0 247 New-Indy TriPAQ 16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703 9 0 248 Ninos Latinos Unidos 9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 90706 4 2 249 Nippon Express NEC Logistics America, Inc. 18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 4 1 250 Nissan of Antelope Valley 451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 93551 5 0 251 Nissan of Universal City 3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 3 0 252 Nissan of Van Nuys 5425 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91401 9 0 253 Norms Restaurant, Whittier 14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605 6 1 254 Northeast Valley Health Corporation 1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340 5 5 255 Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union 879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 90248 4 0 256 Novipax 1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750 25 0 257 Oceanitan, LLC 2937 E Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90023 12 0 258 Office Depot #820, Signal Hill 3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755 5 0 259 Omni Cable 16200 Carmenita Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703 8 0 260 One Potato, LLC 446 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90013 6 0 261 Original Tommy’s Burgers 2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90057 5 0 262 Ormco Corporation 1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766 6 0 263 Outback Steakhouse – Norwalk 12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650 4 4 264 Overhill Farms 3055 E 44th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 0 265 PMC Global, Inc. 12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 10 0 266 Pacific American Fish Company, Inc. 5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 43 0 267 Pacific Spice Company 6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 10 0 268 Packaging Corporation of America 4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058 4 0 269 Palmdale School District Office 39139 10th St E, Palmdale, CA, 93550 3 0 270 Pankow Construction 898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301 7 2 271 Paradise Embroidery 650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 91773 5 0 272 Pavilions #2228 1213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 91030 3 0 273 Pelican Products 23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 90505 6 5 274 Pepsi Bottling Company 1200 Arroyo St, San Fernando, CA, 91340 7 0 275 PepsiCo Foods NA 14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 5 0 276 Petco – Bell Gardens 6810 Eastern Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 3 0 277 Pocino Foods 14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 9 0 278 Popcornopolis LLC 3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 8 5 279 Precision Wire Products 6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 90040 6 5 280 Premier Pharmacy Service 410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 7 0 281 Pro Tech Design 14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 4 0 282 Professional Produce 2570 E 25th St, Vernon, CA, 90058 8 0 283 Puma Distribution Center 19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501 15 0 284 Q&B Foods, Inc. 15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 8 0 285 QMP Water Filtration Company 25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355 10 0 286 R3 Los Angeles 15959 Piuma Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703 3 3 287 RH Peterson Co. 14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746 4 0 288 Radiant Global Logistics 21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745 4 0 289 Rain Bird Corp 1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702 8 0 290 Ralphs #222 14049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423 5 0 291 Ralphs #277 950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90302 8 0 292 Ralphs #645 500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 90245 4 0 293 Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse 2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 90220 125 0 294 Randall Foods, Inc. Bldg 1 2905 E 50th St, Bldg 1, Vernon, CA, 90058 19 0 295 Ready-Pac Foods 4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706 24 0 296 Residence Inn Torrance 3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90503 6 1 297 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling 1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021 14 0 298 Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey 8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241 46 0 299 Rite Aid #5455 11750 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90059 3 0 300 Rockview Dairy Farms 7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 90241 19 18 301 Rose & Shore, Inc. 5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 46 11 302 Royal Paper Box 1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 90640 8 0 303 Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA 5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90032 3 0 304 Russ Bassett Corp. 8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 90606 7 0 305 S & S Foods 1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702 74 0 306 SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc. 7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201 4 0 307 Salem Media Group 701 N Brand Blvd Ste 550, Glendale, CA, 91203 4 0 308 Saputo Cheese USA, Inc. 5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 90280 109 0 309 Senor G’s 343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 90293 5 0 310 Sensor Systems 8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 3 311 Shake Shack 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067 3 0 312 Shim Sengumi Restaurant 132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012 4 0 313 Smithfield 3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058 266 3 314 Snak King 16150 Stephens St, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 13 0 315 So Pac Logistics 1027 E G St, Wilmington, CA, 90744 3 0 316 SoFi Stadium 1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301 81 2 317 Soto Food Service 488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 91745 7 0 318 Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits 13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 18 22 319 Southland Energy Systems 227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 91746 3 0 320 Spago Beverly Hills 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 10 0 321 Sprouts Farmers Market #410 655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740 4 0 322 Sprouts Farmers Market #437 1302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90019 6 1 323 Spyder Auto 19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 91748 11 10 324 Starbucks – LAX Terminal 2 201 World Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 3 0 325 Stater Bros. Markets, Pasadena 1390 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA, 91104 4 1 326 Steve’s Charburger 20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 90503 3 0 327 Studio City Courtyard Hotel 12933 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA, 91604 4 0 328 Sugar Foods 9500 El Dorado Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352 12 0 329 Summerset Village Apartments 11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 3 1 330 Symphony Integrated Systems 822 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90038 3 0 331 Sysco Los Angeles 20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789 16 0 332 T-Mobile Retail Store – San Fernando Road 1100 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340 4 0 333 Target – Cerritos 11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 90703 4 0 334 Target – Hawthorne 2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 5 0 335 Target – Lawndale 14310 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA, 90260 3 0 336 Target – Northridge 8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 91325 6 0 337 Target – San Dimas 888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 91773 4 0 338 Tekma 1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 90220 3 0 339 Teledyne Relays 12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 7 0 340 Tempur-Sealy Mattress Company 825 Ajax Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91748 4 0 341 Tender Greens Hollywood 6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028 3 1 342 The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Los Feliz 2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90027 3 0 343 The French Tradition 13700 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90249 3 0 344 The Habit Burger Grill – Montebello 545 N Montebello Blvd Suite A, Montebello, CA, 90640 4 0 345 The Habit Burger Grill – North Hollywood 4770 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91602 4 3 346 The Kind Center 1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90068 4 0 347 The Lamb Company 19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220 34 2 348 The Stock Yards 12500 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250 3 0 349 The Workz Restaurant 1748 E Avenue J, Lancaster, CA, 93535 3 0 350 Therapak 651 Wharton Dr, Claremont, CA, 91711 19 0 351 Thibiant International 20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311 26 0 352 Tire Warehouse – Santa Fe Springs 13225 Alondra Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 7 2 353 Tokyo Central Market 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248 7 0 354 Toll Brothers, Inc. 19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 91350 7 6 355 Toll Global Forwarding 450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731 4 8 356 Totex MFG 3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505 3 1 357 Toyota of Whittier 14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605 4 0 358 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave 263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036 4 1 359 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way 8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90048 6 0 360 Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St 3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 5 1 361 Trader Joe’s Monrovia 604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016 6 0 362 Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills 21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91364 6 0 363 Tri Marine Fish Co. 220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 90731 3 0 364 Triple Beam Pizza 5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90042 3 2 365 Trojan Battery Company 12380 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 65 0 366 True Positions Technologies, Inc. 24900 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA, 91355 4 0 367 Tu-K Industries 5702 Firestone Pl, South Gate, CA, 90280 8 0 368 Turbo Wholesale Tires 5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706 42 6 369 Turnbulls Tavern 7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 90602 3 0 370 UPS – Bell 4700 Eastern Ave, Bell, CA, 90201 6 0 371 UPS – Cerritos 13233 Moore St, Cerritos, CA, 90703 11 0 372 UPS – Gardena 17115 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA, 90247 6 0 373 UPS – Main St 1800 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90031 14 0 374 UPS – McKinley Ave Los Angeles 13750 McKinley Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90059 12 12 375 UPS – San Gabriel 1100 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706 17 0 376 UPS – Sylmar 12745 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 91342 10 0 377 UPS – Van Nuys 16000 Arminta St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406 8 0 378 UPS – Vernon 3333 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058 18 0 379 UPS Hub 1201 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015 3 0 380 USC Housing South Complex 1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 5 0 381 USC School of Engineering Cohort * 3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90089 0 0 382 USC W. 28th St. Neighborhood * West 28th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007 0 0 383 Union Supply Group 2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220 7 6 384 VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital 1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025 4 4 385 Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense 10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733 14 4 386 Valence Surface Technology & Triumph 2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 90262 5 0 387 Vallarta Supermarket #18 10175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331 4 4 388 Vans Distribution Center 15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670 22 0 389 Vicente Foods 12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049 22 0 390 Vons Bakery 3415 Boxford Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040 6 0 391 WSS Distribution Center 11600 Alameda St, Lynwood, CA, 90262 9 4 392 Walgreens #12529 305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033 15 0 393 We Pack It All #1 16100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702 15 0 394 We Pack It All #2 2745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010 11 0 395 West Covina Police Department 1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 91790 3 1 396 Westbrook, Inc. 24151 Ventura Blvd #200, Calabasas, CA, 91302 9 0 397 Westlake Services LLC 4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010 4 0 398 Westwood Bright Horizons Child Care Center * 10861 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 6 0 399 Worldwide Flights LAX Century 5758 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045 5 1 400 Yoshinoya – Culver City 5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 90230 3 0 Total 4823 519

Public Health officials also report data by community:

New Daily Counts Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 232893 Deaths 5558 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) Hospitalization LAC cases only (excl Long Beach and Pasadena) Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) Cases** 1198 Deaths 13 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 220491 — Long Beach 10111 — Pasadena 2291 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5246 — Long Beach 201 — Pasadena 111 – 0 to 4 3531 – 5 to 11 7759 – 12 to 17 9686 – 18 to 29 54532 – 30 to 49 75978 – 50 to 64 42702 – 65 to 79 16909 – over 80 8037 – Under Investigation 1357 – Female 110420 – Male 106741 – Other 96 – Under Investigation 3234 – American Indian/Alaska Native 189 – Asian 6940 – Black 6388 – Hispanic/Latino 79723 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 679 – White 16819 – Other 26551 – Under Investigation 83202 – Hospitalized (Ever) 15833 – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 776 – Black 527 – Hispanic/Latino 2633 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 1240 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 15

CITY/COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate1 Deaths Death Rate2 City of Agoura Hills 140 670 2 10 City of Alhambra 1103 1272 23 27 City of Arcadia 429 743 30 52 City of Artesia 290 1727 4 24 City of Avalon 5 129 0 0 City of Azusa 1348 2694 15 30 City of Baldwin Park 2520 3283 73 95 City of Bell 1401 3856 36 99 City of Bell Gardens 1708 3966 21 49 City of Bellflower 2109 2713 55 71 City of Beverly Hills 594 1721 11 32 City of Bradbury 13 1216 0 0 City of Burbank 1260 1176 55 51 City of Calabasas 229 941 12 49 City of Carson 1627 1734 48 51 City of Cerritos 499 997 13 26 City of Claremont 327 896 8 22 City of Commerce* 507 3879 9 69 City of Compton 3563 3566 55 55 City of Covina 1205 2458 22 45 City of Cudahy 991 4070 15 62 City of Culver City 364 913 29 73 City of Diamond Bar 485 843 8 14 City of Downey 3600 3151 76 67 City of Duarte 448 2035 25 114 City of El Monte 3919 3342 129 110 City of El Segundo 115 685 1 6 City of Gardena 1075 1753 37 60 City of Glendale 2943 1425 157 76 City of Glendora 1126 2134 61 116 City of Hawaiian Gardens 474 3230 2 14 City of Hawthorne 1743 1963 36 41 City of Hermosa Beach 185 941 3 15 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 0 0 City of Huntington Park 2529 4252 39 66 City of Industry 30 6865 2 458 City of Inglewood 2555 2249 82 72 City of Irwindale 62 4249 2 137 City of La Canada Flintridge 153 739 7 34 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 0 0 City of La Mirada 759 1530 25 50 City of La Puente 1340 3293 15 37 City of La Verne 399 1199 10 30 City of Lakewood 1102 1371 9 11 City of Lancaster* 2770 1714 37 23 City of Lawndale 571 1699 9 27 City of Lomita 217 1047 8 39 City of Lynwood* 2881 3999 85 118 City of Malibu 91 702 3 23 City of Manhattan Beach 306 850 4 11 City of Maywood 1261 4496 30 107 City of Monrovia 659 1698 35 90 City of Montebello 2007 3118 40 62 City of Monterey Park 842 1352 28 45 City of Norwalk 2910 2704 66 61 City of Palmdale 3480 2189 50 31 City of Palos Verdes Estates 78 577 2 15 City of Paramount 2159 3854 25 45 City of Pico Rivera 2129 3312 63 98 City of Pomona 4800 3078 97 62 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 262 613 12 28 City of Redondo Beach 508 739 9 13 City of Rolling Hills 8 412 0 0 City of Rolling Hills Estates 37 456 2 25 City of Rosemead 729 1317 24 43 City of San Dimas* 457 1324 11 32 City of San Fernando 770 3129 17 69 City of San Gabriel 545 1331 37 90 City of San Marino 69 520 2 15 City of Santa Clarita 2820 1279 41 19 City of Santa Fe Springs 480 2614 5 27 City of Santa Monica 744 805 39 42 City of Sierra Madre 66 601 3 27 City of Signal Hill 236 2001 1 8 City of South El Monte 718 3438 13 62 City of South Gate 3947 4021 59 60 City of South Pasadena 242 929 26 100 City of Temple City 472 1295 40 110 City of Torrance 1250 837 62 42 City of Vernon 9 4306 0 0 City of Walnut 237 776 3 10 City of West Covina 2511 2320 51 47 City of West Hollywood 482 1304 5 14 City of Westlake Village 25 299 0 0 City of Whittier 1962 2244 25 29 Los Angeles 94424 2335 2444 60 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 233 2841 3 37 Los Angeles – Alsace 318 2555 2 16 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 57 2278 1 40 Los Angeles – Arleta 1226 3567 23 67 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 208 1418 5 34 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 548 1761 26 84 Los Angeles – Bel Air 69 819 0 0 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 102 814 2 16 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 132 1002 0 0 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3913 4504 55 63 Los Angeles – Brentwood 248 801 3 10 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 108 1517 1 14 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1607 2461 52 80 Los Angeles – Carthay 190 1323 14 97 Los Angeles – Central 1925 4937 39 100 Los Angeles – Century City 106 829 0 0 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1354 4010 18 53 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 585 1578 34 92 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 61 665 2 22 Los Angeles – Chinatown 107 1334 3 37 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 263 1807 5 34 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 266 1755 22 145 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 270 1952 3 22 Los Angeles – Crestview 174 1531 19 167 Los Angeles – Del Rey 314 1049 9 30 Los Angeles – Downtown* 664 2414 13 47 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 583 1473 18 45 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 549 1875 43 147 Los Angeles – Echo Park 207 1452 4 28 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1092 2612 30 72 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 0 0 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 236 2320 3 29 Los Angeles – Encino 493 1091 17 38 Los Angeles – Exposition 72 2165 1 30 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1177 2620 19 42 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 28 778 2 56 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 292 3348 4 46 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2058 4338 23 48 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 595 1883 13 41 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 210 1951 4 37 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1025 1761 62 107 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 866 4027 11 51 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 195 1144 3 18 Los Angeles – Harbor City 443 1524 10 34 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 876 2009 12 28 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 511 2833 23 128 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1431 3772 17 45 Los Angeles – Highland Park 967 1998 18 37 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 386 2783 13 94 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1025 1502 11 16 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 249 846 7 24 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 716 2509 14 49 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 230 2849 0 0 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1028 1989 27 52 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 77 1689 3 66 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 852 2019 17 40 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 487 3708 21 160 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 269 1766 5 33 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 956 2933 46 141 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 364 4536 51 636 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 438 1545 5 18 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 58 1851 2 64 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 0 0 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 173 801 2 9 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 173 2027 3 35 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 0 0 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 280 659 5 12 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 0 0 Los Angeles – Melrose 1679 2161 63 81 Los Angeles – Mid-city 247 1643 22 146 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 145 806 5 28 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 646 2678 21 87 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 492 2038 13 54 Los Angeles – North Hills 1581 2568 41 67 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3139 2073 54 36 Los Angeles – Northridge 1209 1732 41 59 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 111 521 4 19 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2943 3823 39 51 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 21 546 0 0 Los Angeles – Palms 496 1130 29 66 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2478 3293 84 112 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 89 655 1 7 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1640 3920 86 206 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 26 814 0 0 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 120 1096 0 0 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 310 871 6 17 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 75 1143 1 15 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 0 0 Los Angeles – Reseda 1895 2473 73 95 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 104 2243 0 0 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 33 781 0 0 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1780 2281 25 32 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 1193 0 0 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 890 1020 19 22 Los Angeles – Silverlake 565 1282 17 39 Los Angeles – South Carthay 99 934 1 9 Los Angeles – South Park 1839 4844 27 71 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 131 2858 8 175 Los Angeles – Studio City 218 971 10 45 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1340 2553 21 40 Los Angeles – Sunland 393 1926 26 127 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2855 3465 76 92 Los Angeles – Tarzana 538 1742 37 120 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1093 2768 25 63 Los Angeles – Thai Town 146 1488 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 87 1000 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 18 1378 1 77 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 16 861 0 0 Los Angeles – Tujunga 382 1374 13 47 Los Angeles – University Hills 51 1487 1 29 Los Angeles – University Park 705 2568 19 69 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 531 1769 17 57 Los Angeles – Valley Village 448 1812 25 101 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2506 2689 71 76 Los Angeles – Venice 261 770 3 9 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 655 3808 13 76 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 305 3983 3 39 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1697 4120 24 58 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2697 5187 36 69 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 197 2346 3 36 Los Angeles – View Heights 42 1137 2 54 Los Angeles – Watts 1727 4047 22 52 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 105 2136 0 0 Los Angeles – West Adams 788 2852 36 130 Los Angeles – West Hills 461 1137 30 74 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 450 1196 13 35 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2044 3810 42 78 Los Angeles – Westchester 359 696 13 25 Los Angeles – Westlake 2186 3683 137 231 Los Angeles – Westwood 301 556 6 11 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2172 6012 27 75 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1551 2746 12 21 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 997 1987 33 66 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1086 2097 16 31 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 764 1123 24 35 Unincorporated – Acton 58 728 2 25 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 0 0 Unincorporated – Altadena 591 1355 13 30 Unincorporated – Anaverde 14 928 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 80 1002 2 25 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1366 3219 24 57 Unincorporated – Athens Village 207 4227 9 184 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 245 3616 2 30 Unincorporated – Azusa 430 2700 2 13 Unincorporated – Bassett 563 3800 9 61 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 1 93 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 1 926 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 112 1449 0 0 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1890 6951 5 18 Unincorporated – Cerritos 14 2385 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 17 2422 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 378 2247 5 30 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 271 2062 1 8 Unincorporated – Del Aire 65 1480 2 46 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 9 373 1 41 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 40 1604 1 40 Unincorporated – Duarte 114 2575 3 68 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 90 1701 0 0 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5583 4457 87 69 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 68 1062 1 16 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 590 3854 10 65 Unincorporated – East Whittier 74 1395 0 0 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 136 1547 3 34 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3086 4769 41 63 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 11 1667 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 898 1606 12 21 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 55 2188 0 0 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 1 71 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 147 742 1 5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 12 578 Unincorporated – La Verne* 30 1471 0 0 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 83 1174 3 42 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 190 1462 3 23 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 0 0 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 630 2795 4 18 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 77 1915 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 75 2101 0 0 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 1 11 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 73 1881 0 0 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier 177 2117 9 108 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 303 1261 8 33 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 0 0 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 1 51 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 14 722 1 52 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 143 1108 11 85 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 2 75 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 21 1633 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 1 84 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 83 2470 0 0 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 584 1145 11 22 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 635 3140 9 45 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 22 8240 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 101 542 1 5 Unincorporated – Saugus 26 16774 0 0 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 75 4178 0 0 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 165 1865 5 57 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1505 2541 28 47 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 145 692 2 10 Unincorporated – Sun Village 139 2303 1 17 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 48 3704 0 0 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 1 60 Unincorporated – Val Verde 59 1783 1 30 Unincorporated – Valencia 40 1302 1 33 Unincorporated – Valinda 677 2897 7 30 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 133 1143 3 26 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 622 3853 10 62 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 0 0 Unincorporated – West Carson 373 1689 32 145 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 2 210 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 337 3427 2 20 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 3 221 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 866 3216 12 45 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 5 385 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 41 1113 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier 58 1533 1 26 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1306 3741 17 49 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 1 17 – Under Investigation 4655 30