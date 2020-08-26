L.A. County’s COVID-19 map for locations with 3 or more cases

Public Health officials are encouraged by the latest COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Signal has updated its COVID-19 outbreak map from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The points on the map below indicate addresses for nonresidential settings where three or more cases of the coronavirus have been repoorted.

The following information is accurate as of Aug. 23, per the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In addition to the locations, Public Health also releases the numbers for each location, as well as how many staff members work at the location.

Los Angeles County Non-Residential Settings Meeting the Criteria of Three or More Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Cases

14 Earth Farms5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 9002295
29 To 5 Seating LLC3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250114
399 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023280
4A & A Truck and Trailer Supply, Inc.5635 E Washington Blvd, Commerce, CA, 9004060
5A-Co Temporary Power, Inc.13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 9160580
6ABM Janitorial Services515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 9007160
7APM Terminals2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 9073140
8AT&T Call Center12911 183rd St, Cerritos, CA, 9070330
9AT&T Call Center Cerritos12900 Park Plaza Dr, Cerritos, CA, 9070330
10AV Party Rentals23800 Newhall Ave, Newhall, CA, 9132140
11Able Services – Maintenance2601 S Figueroa St Ste H-299, Los Angeles, CA, 9000760
12Alert Plating Co9939 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352409
13Allfast Fastening Systems15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91745711
14Allied Universal Central Security Office9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324812
15Alsico Hi-Tec21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 9131130
16Altadena Dairy City of Industry17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 9174880
17Ambiance Apparel USA930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021124
18American Future Technology Corp.529 Baldwin Park Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174670
19American Meat Companies5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660400
20American Moving Parts4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 9006340
21American Nuts, LLC12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342210
22Americold Logistics19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 9022062
23Anning Johnson Co.510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002050
24Antex Knitting Mills3750 Broadway Pl, Los Angeles, CA, 90007250
25Antojitos Cocina Mexicana100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 9160832
26Approved Freight Forwarders14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174650
27Aqua Surf1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 9040130
28Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058150
29Atlas Foam Products12836 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 9134230
30Avalon Apparel LLC2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9005730
31Azusa Police Department725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 9170260
32B & R Commerce4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058107
33BH Granite & Quartz7241 Atoll Ave, North Hollywood, CA, 9160590
34BYD Coach & Bus46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534180
35Bad Boys Bail Bonds951 N Vignes St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001230
36Barry Sandler Enterprises4131 Whiteside St, Los Angeles, CA, 9006360
37Bay Center Foods, LLC29125 Avenue Valleyview, Santa Clarita, CA, 9135543
38Bernards Brothers8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 9023280
39Bernard’s Construction3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 9030343
40Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 9170630
41Blue Planet International, Inc.2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002380
42Bon Appetit – NBC Universal100 Universal City Plz Bldg 2311, Universal City, CA, 9160830
43Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502173
44CBS7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9003630
45CD Container, Inc.7343 Paramount Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066052
46CVS – Hawaiian Gardens12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 9071632
47Cabinets 2000, Inc.11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 906501922
48Cal Western Manufacturers16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248563
49California Cartage Co.22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745161
50California DMV – Los Angeles Field Office3615 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA, 9000750
51California Expanded Metal *263 N Covina Ln, La Puente, CA, 9174670
52California Fish Grill, Woodland Hills6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136730
53California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001542
54California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springss10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067060
55California Medical Pharmacy2201 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002640
56California/San Gabriel Transit3650 Rockwell Ave, El Monte, CA, 9173140
57Canyon Wholesale Provisions516 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001343
58Cardenas Market #16690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767110
59Cassano Marble7846 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9004540
60Catalina’s Market1070 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002944
61Cavines Oil Well Tools2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 9075533
62Cedarlane Natural Foods717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 9074631
63Central Boeki California19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022070
64Century 21 All Stars9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 9066030
65Certified Credit Union, El Monte Main Branch4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731220
66Chick-Fil-A Northridge8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 9132430
67Children’s Dental Fun Zone2233 E Garvey Ave N Ste A, West Covina, CA, 9179133
68Chipotle – Santa Clarita19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 9138731
69City of Manhattan Beach, Public Works Facility3621 Bell Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA, 9026633
70Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
71Claremont Police Department570 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA, 9171150
72Classic Distributing & Beverage Group120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746170
73Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop16350 Ventura Blvd Ste F, Encino, CA, 9143632
74Clune Construction Company1355 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002850
75Command Packing3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058179
76Commodity Forwarders, Inc.11101 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045150
77Commodity Sales Co.517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033110
78Community Thrift Store19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 9172450
79Compton City Hall205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 9022080
80Contractors Wardrobe26121 Avenue Hall, Valencia, CA, 91355210
81Cor-Tech555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 9024830
82Costco – Hawthorne14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250200
83Costco – Los Feliz2901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90039140
84Cosway20633 S Fordyce Ave, Carson, CA, 90810200
85Culver City Police Department4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232110
86Custom Building Products Co.6511 Salt Lake Ave, Bell, CA, 90201112
87DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 9170650
88DDS Plumbing-Redondo Beach2408 Fisk Ln, Redondo Beach, CA, 9027831
89DSL Construction Corp11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064140
90Daikokuya – Little Tokyo327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
91De Franco and Sons1000 Lawrence St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002151
92Deluxe Corp2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 9175470
93Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cerritos435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 9070350
94Dolores Canning Company1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9006370
95Downey Courthouse7500 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA, 9024233
96Duncan Industries12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067050
97E-Recycling of CA7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 9072362
98El Clasificado11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 9065050
99European Wax Center, Santa Clarita24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 9135544
100Everytable, PBC3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058160
101Exel-Pak11212 Bradley Ave, Pacoima, CA, 9133150
102Fam Brands5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201120
103Fashion Nova12588 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670550
104Fatburger Marina Del Rey4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 9029231
105FedEx Ground200 Old Ranch Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91789270
106Flores Design4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005885
107Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9006840
108Four Points By Sheraton LAX9750 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9004530
109Fresh Point of Southern California155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744140
110Gallery Michael224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 9021030
111Galpin Ford in Van Nuys15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 9134342
112Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV)12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 9006670
113Garey Carwash1869 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 9176730
114Gelson’s Market – Hollywood5877 Franklin Ave, Hollywood, CA, 9002890
115Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9140355
116General Metal Recycling Co.1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 9064040
117Getty Center1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90049170
118Getty Villa17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 9027230
119Glendale Police Department131 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA, 9120650
120Global Paratransit, Inc.400 W Compton Blvd, Gardena, CA, 9024860
121Golden State Foods Corp640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746490
122Goodwill Southern California Community Enrichment Center3150 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006530
123Greneker3110 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002331
124Grifols2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9003232
125Guess, Inc.1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021110
126HD Supply White Cap8901 Bradley Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 9135230
127HPP Food Services1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 90744150
128Home Depot – Hyde Park #10391830 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90047114
129Home Depot – Long Beach #1062751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755110
130Home Depot – Paramount #10376400 Alondra Blvd, Paramount, CA, 9072342
131Honda, Airport Marina5850 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9004550
132Honda, Downtown LA780 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90037100
133Honda, Goudy1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 9180140
134Honda, Woodland Hills6111 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136750
135House of Closets9649 Owensmouth Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 9131160
136Howard Building Corporation707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 9001750
137Howmet Aerospace135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744410
138Huhtamaki4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 9002362
139ILWU Local 63 Dispatch Office350 W 5th St, Ste200, San Pedro, CA, 9073170
140Individual Food Service5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201280
141Innovative Warehousing Solutions7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 9064090
142International Paper Co. – Los Angeles5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 900401212
143International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067090
144J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058400
145JBI LLC18521 S Santa Fe Ave, Compton, CA, 9022161
146JC Sales2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 9005830
147JM Communications, Inc.14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 9174530
148JUSDA Supply Chain Management3629 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 9060131
149JVC Kenwood USA Corporation2201 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 9081030
150Jam-N-Logistics2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220140
151Javier’s Restaurant, Westfield Century City10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067141
152Joann Fabrics and Crafts, Covina1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 9172250
153Jobbers Meat Packing Co.3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058800
154Joey Woodland Hills6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136730
155Katzkin Leather6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 9064072
156Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040244
157Kia of Cerritos18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 9070388
158Kia of Pomona8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 9176640
159King Meat Service, Inc.4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005871
160King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050530
161King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501370
162LA Apparel #1812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001490
163LA Apparel #2911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 900011530
164LA Apparel #31020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 900011840
165LA City Division of Building and Safety221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001281
166LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 9135570
167LA County DCFS – Van Nuys7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 9140570
168LA County DPSS – East Valley7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 9140550
169LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 9173165
170LA County DPSS – Gain Region 52959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221100
171LA County Department of Parks and Recreation265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706610
172LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 9135264
173LA County Probation Department1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 9176630
174LA County Sanitation District – San Gabriel Valley Field Office1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 9179032
175LA County Sheriff’s Department – East Los Angeles Station *5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022321
176LA County Sheriff’s Department – Pierce College6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 9137166
177LA County Sheriff’s Department – Santa Clarita Valley Station23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355511
178LA County Sheriff’s Department – Stars Center11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604679
179LA County Sheriff’s Department – West Hollywood Station780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 9006970
180LA County Sheriff’s Department Academy1060 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063530
181LA County Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 9173360
182LA County Superior Court – Compton200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220100
183LA Metro Central Maintenance Shops470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001291
184LADOT/ Hollywood Parking Enforcement (PM Shift)411 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9000443
185LAPD 77th Street Community Police Station7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003228
186LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045200
187LAPD Headquarters100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001250
188LAPD Hollenbeck Community Police Station2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033198
189LAPD Northeast Community Police Station3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006530
190LAPD Rampart Division1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017155
191LAPD Valley Traffic Station7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 9140280
192LAPD Van Nuys Jail6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401130
193LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 9179181
194LAWA Airport Police Station6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004580
195La Cada470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 9001330
196La Flor de Mexico, Inc.5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 9170690
197La Puente City Hall15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 9174440
198Lakeshore Learning Materials2161 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 9081040
199Law Office of Jacob Emrani714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 9001552
200Le Chef Bakery7547 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 9064080
201Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 9001730
202Lineage Logistics #14901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005870
203Lineage Logistics #24100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005844
204Little Caesar Enterprises #57288526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 9072356
205Little Caesar Enterprises #580614421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 9133142
206Little Tokyo Service Center231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 9001344
207Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB)483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 9024590
208Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012163
209Los Angeles Times – Printing Plant2000 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9002150
210Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – Irwindale4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706130
211Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – San Dimas321 W Covina Blvd, San Dimas, CA, 91773110
212Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 9132450
213Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 9133150
214Lure Fish House30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 9136230
215Luskin Conference Center425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 9009540
216M Plastics1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9005866
217MATT Construction Company1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 9070430
218MPP Orora Packaging Solutions3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 9180330
219Magan Medical Clinic420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 917232215
220Maravilla Foundation5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 9002242
221Marina Maintenance13555 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA, 9029230
222Mario’s Italian Import740 E Broadway, Glendale, CA, 9120580
223Marman Industries1701 Earhart, La Verne, CA, 9175030
224Martin Brower21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789131
225Maruzen of America820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 9074551
226Marzola Construction17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 9063830
227Mayesh Wholesale Florist5401 W 104th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004530
228McDonald’s #17445931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050240
229Mercedes Benz of Encino16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 9143640
230Mercury Air Cargo Building 2136040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045180
231Mercury Air Cargo Building 21511001 Aviation Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9004550
232Mercury Air Cargo Building 2166041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 9004580
233Mercury Air Cargo Building 2175908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9004542
234Mercury Plastics, Inc.14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746227
235Michael Kors Distribution Center3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601270
236Micronova Manufacturing, Inc.3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050570
237Miller Castings2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601105
238Mission Foods Corp5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022580
239Mochi Ice Cream Company5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058240
240Moonshadows Malibu20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 9026560
241Morley Construction Company5500 W 98th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004580
242Moulton Logistics16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406158
243Moulton Logistics Management7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406300
244NZXT15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 9174490
245New Century Plaza2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067278
246New Chef Fashion, Inc.3223 E 46th St, Vernon, CA, 9005860
247New-Indy TriPAQ16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 9070390
248Ninos Latinos Unidos9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 9070642
249Nippon Express NEC Logistics America, Inc.18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022041
250Nissan of Antelope Valley451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 9355150
251Nissan of Universal City3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 9006830
252Nissan of Van Nuys5425 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9140190
253Norms Restaurant, Whittier14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 9060561
254Northeast Valley Health Corporation1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 9134055
255Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 9024840
256Novipax1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750250
257Oceanitan, LLC2937 E Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90023120
258Office Depot #820, Signal Hill3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 9075550
259Omni Cable16200 Carmenita Rd, Cerritos, CA, 9070380
260One Potato, LLC446 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001360
261Original Tommy’s Burgers2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9005750
262Ormco Corporation1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 9176660
263Outback Steakhouse – Norwalk12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 9065044
264Overhill Farms3055 E 44th St, Vernon, CA, 9005840
265PMC Global, Inc.12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352100
266Pacific American Fish Company, Inc.5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058430
267Pacific Spice Company6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040100
268Packaging Corporation of America4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 9005840
269Palmdale School District Office39139 10th St E, Palmdale, CA, 9355030
270Pankow Construction898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 9030172
271Paradise Embroidery650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 9177350
272Pavilions #22281213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 9103030
273Pelican Products23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 9050565
274Pepsi Bottling Company1200 Arroyo St, San Fernando, CA, 9134070
275PepsiCo Foods NA14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174650
276Petco – Bell Gardens6810 Eastern Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 9020130
277Pocino Foods14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174690
278Popcornopolis LLC3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 9005885
279Precision Wire Products6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 9004065
280Premier Pharmacy Service410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 9170670
281Pro Tech Design14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067040
282Professional Produce2570 E 25th St, Vernon, CA, 9005880
283Puma Distribution Center19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501150
284Q&B Foods, Inc.15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 9170680
285QMP Water Filtration Company25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355100
286R3 Los Angeles15959 Piuma Ave, Cerritos, CA, 9070333
287RH Peterson Co.14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174640
288Radiant Global Logistics21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 9074540
289Rain Bird Corp1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 9170280
290Ralphs #22214049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 9142350
291Ralphs #277950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 9030280
292Ralphs #645500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 9024540
293Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 902201250
294Randall Foods, Inc. Bldg 12905 E 50th St, Bldg 1, Vernon, CA, 90058190
295Ready-Pac Foods4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706240
296Residence Inn Torrance3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050361
297Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021140
298Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241460
299Rite Aid #545511750 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9005930
300Rockview Dairy Farms7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 902411918
301Rose & Shore, Inc.5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 900584611
302Royal Paper Box1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 9064080
303Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 9003230
304Russ Bassett Corp.8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 9060670
305S & S Foods1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702740
306SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc.7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 9020140
307Salem Media Group701 N Brand Blvd Ste 550, Glendale, CA, 9120340
308Saputo Cheese USA, Inc.5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 902801090
309Senor G’s343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 9029350
310Sensor Systems8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 9131133
311Shake Shack10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006730
312Shim Sengumi Restaurant132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001240
313Smithfield3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 900582663
314Snak King16150 Stephens St, City Of Industry, CA, 91745130
315So Pac Logistics1027 E G St, Wilmington, CA, 9074430
316SoFi Stadium1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301812
317Soto Food Service488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 9174570
318Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 906701822
319Southland Energy Systems227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 9174630
320Spago Beverly Hills176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210100
321Sprouts Farmers Market #410655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 9174040
322Sprouts Farmers Market #4371302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9001961
323Spyder Auto19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 917481110
324Starbucks – LAX Terminal 2201 World Way, Los Angeles, CA, 9004530
325Stater Bros. Markets, Pasadena1390 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA, 9110441
326Steve’s Charburger20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 9050330
327Studio City Courtyard Hotel12933 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA, 9160440
328Sugar Foods9500 El Dorado Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352120
329Summerset Village Apartments11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 9131131
330Symphony Integrated Systems822 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9003830
331Sysco Los Angeles20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789160
332T-Mobile Retail Store – San Fernando Road1100 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 9134040
333Target – Cerritos11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 9070340
334Target – Hawthorne2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 9025050
335Target – Lawndale14310 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA, 9026030
336Target – Northridge8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 9132560
337Target – San Dimas888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 9177340
338Tekma1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 9022030
339Teledyne Relays12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 9025070
340Tempur-Sealy Mattress Company825 Ajax Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 9174840
341Tender Greens Hollywood6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002831
342The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Los Feliz2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002730
343The French Tradition13700 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA, 9024930
344The Habit Burger Grill – Montebello545 N Montebello Blvd Suite A, Montebello, CA, 9064040
345The Habit Burger Grill – North Hollywood4770 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 9160243
346The Kind Center1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9006840
347The Lamb Company19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220342
348The Stock Yards12500 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 9025030
349The Workz Restaurant1748 E Avenue J, Lancaster, CA, 9353530
350Therapak651 Wharton Dr, Claremont, CA, 91711190
351Thibiant International20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311260
352Tire Warehouse – Santa Fe Springs13225 Alondra Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 9067072
353Tokyo Central Market1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 9024870
354Toll Brothers, Inc.19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 9135076
355Toll Global Forwarding450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 9073148
356Totex MFG3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 9050531
357Toyota of Whittier14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 9060540
358Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9003641
359Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 9004860
360Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 9008951
361Trader Joe’s Monrovia604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 9101660
362Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 9136460
363Tri Marine Fish Co.220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 9073130
364Triple Beam Pizza5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 9004232
365Trojan Battery Company12380 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670650
366True Positions Technologies, Inc.24900 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA, 9135540
367Tu-K Industries5702 Firestone Pl, South Gate, CA, 9028080
368Turbo Wholesale Tires5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706426
369Turnbulls Tavern7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 9060230
370UPS – Bell4700 Eastern Ave, Bell, CA, 9020160
371UPS – Cerritos13233 Moore St, Cerritos, CA, 90703110
372UPS – Gardena17115 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA, 9024760
373UPS – Main St1800 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90031140
374UPS – McKinley Ave Los Angeles13750 McKinley Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 900591212
375UPS – San Gabriel1100 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706170
376UPS – Sylmar12745 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 91342100
377UPS – Van Nuys16000 Arminta St, Van Nuys, CA, 9140680
378UPS – Vernon3333 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058180
379UPS Hub1201 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001530
380USC Housing South Complex1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9008950
381USC School of Engineering Cohort *3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9008900
382USC W. 28th St. Neighborhood *West 28th St, Los Angeles, CA, 9000700
383Union Supply Group2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 9022076
384VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9002544
385Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733144
386Valence Surface Technology & Triumph2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 9026250
387Vallarta Supermarket #1810175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 9133144
388Vans Distribution Center15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670220
389Vicente Foods12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049220
390Vons Bakery3415 Boxford Ave, Commerce, CA, 9004060
391WSS Distribution Center11600 Alameda St, Lynwood, CA, 9026294
392Walgreens #12529305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033150
393We Pack It All #116100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702150
394We Pack It All #22745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010110
395West Covina Police Department1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 9179031
396Westbrook, Inc.24151 Ventura Blvd #200, Calabasas, CA, 9130290
397Westlake Services LLC4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9001040
398Westwood Bright Horizons Child Care Center *10861 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 9002460
399Worldwide Flights LAX Century5758 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 9004551
400Yoshinoya – Culver City5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 9023030
Total4823519

Public Health officials also report data by community:

New Daily CountsCases
Laboratory Confirmed Cases232893
Deaths5558
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
Hospitalization LAC cases only (excl Long Beach and Pasadena)
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
Cases**1198
Deaths13
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*220491
— Long Beach10111
— Pasadena2291
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)5246
— Long Beach201
— Pasadena111
– 0 to 43531
– 5 to 117759
– 12 to 179686
– 18 to 2954532
– 30 to 4975978
– 50 to 6442702
– 65 to 7916909
– over 808037
– Under Investigation1357
– Female110420
– Male106741
– Other96
– Under Investigation3234
– American Indian/Alaska Native189
– Asian6940
– Black6388
– Hispanic/Latino79723
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander679
– White16819
– Other26551
– Under Investigation83202
– Hospitalized (Ever)15833
– American Indian/Alaska Native10
– Asian776
– Black527
– Hispanic/Latino2633
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander17
– White1240
– Other28
– Under Investigation15
CITY/COMMUNITY**CasesCase Rate1DeathsDeath Rate2
City of Agoura Hills140670210
City of Alhambra110312722327
City of Arcadia4297433052
City of Artesia2901727424
City of Avalon512900
City of Azusa134826941530
City of Baldwin Park252032837395
City of Bell140138563699
City of Bell Gardens170839662149
City of Bellflower210927135571
City of Beverly Hills59417211132
City of Bradbury13121600
City of Burbank126011765551
City of Calabasas2299411249
City of Carson162717344851
City of Cerritos4999971326
City of Claremont327896822
City of Commerce*5073879969
City of Compton356335665555
City of Covina120524582245
City of Cudahy99140701562
City of Culver City3649132973
City of Diamond Bar485843814
City of Downey360031517667
City of Duarte448203525114
City of El Monte39193342129110
City of El Segundo11568516
City of Gardena107517533760
City of Glendale2943142515776
City of Glendora1126213461116
City of Hawaiian Gardens4743230214
City of Hawthorne174319633641
City of Hermosa Beach185941315
City of Hidden Hills737000
City of Huntington Park252942523966
City of Industry3068652458
City of Inglewood255522498272
City of Irwindale6242492137
City of La Canada Flintridge153739734
City of La Habra Heights3258700
City of La Mirada75915302550
City of La Puente134032931537
City of La Verne39911991030
City of Lakewood11021371911
City of Lancaster*277017143723
City of Lawndale5711699927
City of Lomita2171047839
City of Lynwood*2881399985118
City of Malibu91702323
City of Manhattan Beach306850411
City of Maywood1261449630107
City of Monrovia65916983590
City of Montebello200731184062
City of Monterey Park84213522845
City of Norwalk291027046661
City of Palmdale348021895031
City of Palos Verdes Estates78577215
City of Paramount215938542545
City of Pico Rivera212933126398
City of Pomona480030789762
City of Rancho Palos Verdes2626131228
City of Redondo Beach508739913
City of Rolling Hills841200
City of Rolling Hills Estates37456225
City of Rosemead72913172443
City of San Dimas*45713241132
City of San Fernando77031291769
City of San Gabriel54513313790
City of San Marino69520215
City of Santa Clarita282012794119
City of Santa Fe Springs4802614527
City of Santa Monica7448053942
City of Sierra Madre66601327
City of Signal Hill236200118
City of South El Monte71834381362
City of South Gate394740215960
City of South Pasadena24292926100
City of Temple City472129540110
City of Torrance12508376242
City of Vernon9430600
City of Walnut237776310
City of West Covina251123205147
City of West Hollywood4821304514
City of Westlake Village2529900
City of Whittier196222442529
Los Angeles944242335244460
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie2332841337
Los Angeles – Alsace3182555216
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest2500000
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights572278140
Los Angeles – Arleta122635672367
Los Angeles – Atwater Village2081418534
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills54817612684
Los Angeles – Bel Air6981900
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest102814216
Los Angeles – Beverlywood132100200
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*391345045563
Los Angeles – Brentwood248801310
Los Angeles – Brookside351600
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning1081517114
Los Angeles – Canoga Park160724615280
Los Angeles – Carthay19013231497
Los Angeles – Central1925493739100
Los Angeles – Century City10682900
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove135440101853
Los Angeles – Chatsworth58515783492
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills61665222
Los Angeles – Chinatown1071334337
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran2631807534
Los Angeles – Country Club Park266175522145
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District2701952322
Los Angeles – Crestview174153119167
Los Angeles – Del Rey3141049930
Los Angeles – Downtown*66424141347
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock58314731845
Los Angeles – East Hollywood549187543147
Los Angeles – Echo Park2071452428
Los Angeles – El Sereno109226123072
Los Angeles – Elysian Park87152300
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley2362320329
Los Angeles – Encino49310911738
Los Angeles – Exposition722165130
Los Angeles – Exposition Park117726201942
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights28778256
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square2923348446
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone205843382348
Los Angeles – Glassell Park59518831341
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place2101951437
Los Angeles – Granada Hills1025176162107
Los Angeles – Green Meadows86640271151
Los Angeles – Hancock Park1951144318
Los Angeles – Harbor City44315241034
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway87620091228
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines1874700
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights511283323128
Los Angeles – Harvard Park143137721745
Los Angeles – Highland Park96719981837
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown38627831394
Los Angeles – Hollywood102515021116
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills249846724
Los Angeles – Hyde Park71625091449
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park230284900
Los Angeles – Koreatown102819892752
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square771689366
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa85220191740
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace487370821160
Los Angeles – Leimert Park2691766533
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights956293346141
Los Angeles – Little Armenia364453651636
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh4381545518
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo581851264
Los Angeles – Longwood108250900
Los Angeles – Los Feliz17380129
Los Angeles – Manchester Square1732027335
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon1857600
Los Angeles – Mar Vista280659512
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula3068800
Los Angeles – Melrose167921616381
Los Angeles – Mid-city247164322146
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile145806528
Los Angeles – Mission Hills64626782187
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington49220381354
Los Angeles – North Hills158125684167
Los Angeles – North Hollywood313920735436
Los Angeles – Northridge120917324159
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades111521419
Los Angeles – Pacoima294338233951
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands2154600
Los Angeles – Palms49611302966
Los Angeles – Panorama City2478329384112
Los Angeles – Park La Brea8965517
Los Angeles – Pico-Union1640392086206
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey2681400
Los Angeles – Playa Vista120109600
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch310871617
Los Angeles – Rancho Park751143115
Los Angeles – Regent Square2797100
Los Angeles – Reseda189524737395
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch104224300
Los Angeles – Reynier Village3378100
Los Angeles – San Pedro*178022812532
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills53119300
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks89010201922
Los Angeles – Silverlake56512821739
Los Angeles – South Carthay9993419
Los Angeles – South Park183948442771
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village13128588175
Los Angeles – Studio City2189711045
Los Angeles – Sun Valley134025532140
Los Angeles – Sunland393192626127
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square577300
Los Angeles – Sylmar*285534657692
Los Angeles – Tarzana538174237120
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry109327682563
Los Angeles – Thai Town146148800
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake87100000
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace181378177
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods1686100
Los Angeles – Tujunga38213741347
Los Angeles – University Hills511487129
Los Angeles – University Park70525681969
Los Angeles – Valley Glen53117691757
Los Angeles – Valley Village448181225101
Los Angeles – Van Nuys250626897176
Los Angeles – Venice26177039
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls65538081376
Los Angeles – Vermont Square3053983339
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista169741202458
Los Angeles – Vernon Central269751873669
Los Angeles – Victoria Park1972346336
Los Angeles – View Heights421137254
Los Angeles – Watts172740472252
Los Angeles – Wellington Square105213600
Los Angeles – West Adams788285236130
Los Angeles – West Hills46111373074
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles45011961335
Los Angeles – West Vernon204438104278
Los Angeles – Westchester3596961325
Los Angeles – Westlake21863683137231
Los Angeles – Westwood301556611
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*217260122775
Los Angeles – Wilmington155127461221
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center99719873366
Los Angeles – Winnetka108620971631
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills76411232435
Unincorporated – Acton58728225
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce2457700
Unincorporated – Altadena59113551330
Unincorporated – Anaverde1492800
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest540200
Unincorporated – Arcadia801002225
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont136632192457
Unincorporated – Athens Village20742279184
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights2453616230
Unincorporated – Azusa4302700213
Unincorporated – Bassett5633800961
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon6559193
Unincorporated – Bradbury437041926
Unincorporated – Canyon Country112144900
Unincorporated – Castaic*18906951518
Unincorporated – Cerritos14238500
Unincorporated – Charter Oak0000
Unincorporated – Claremont17242200
Unincorporated – Covina3782247530
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)271206218
Unincorporated – Del Aire651480246
Unincorporated – Del Rey394300
Unincorporated – Del Sur9373141
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands401604140
Unincorporated – Duarte1142575368
Unincorporated – East Covina4121600
Unincorporated – East La Mirada90170100
Unincorporated – East Lancaster0000
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles558344578769
Unincorporated – East Pasadena681062116
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez59038541065
Unincorporated – East Whittier74139500
Unincorporated – El Camino Village1361547334
Unincorporated – El Monte6413800
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake636100
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone308647694163
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon0000
Unincorporated – Glendora11166700
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights89816061221
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway0000
Unincorporated – Hawthorne55218800
Unincorporated – Hi Vista545500
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons292054171
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose14774215
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights0000
Unincorporated – La Rambla75361412578
Unincorporated – La Verne*30147100
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights831174342
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes229900
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles1901462323
Unincorporated – Lake Manor24146100
Unincorporated – Lakewood0000
Unincorporated – Lennox6302795418
Unincorporated – Leona Valley1691400
Unincorporated – Littlerock77191500
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills861700
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom75210100
Unincorporated – Llano334200
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey65691111
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile0000
Unincorporated – Monrovia73188100
Unincorporated – Newhall6272700
Unincorporated – North Lancaster18150300
Unincorporated – North Whittier17721179108
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel3031261833
Unincorporated – Padua Hills3139500
Unincorporated – Palmdale20237500
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula348300
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano19971151
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village25403900
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon0000
Unincorporated – Pomona14722152
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill14311081185
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez712668275
Unincorporated – Roosevelt885900
Unincorporated – Rosewood21163300
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena141174184
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez83247000
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights58411451122
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island0000
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon0000
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills6353140945
Unincorporated – San Pasqual944200
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon5162300
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island22824000
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*10154215
Unincorporated – Saugus261677400
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country128100
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley122000
Unincorporated – South El Monte75417800
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel1651865557
Unincorporated – South Whittier150525412847
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley13166500
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch145692210
Unincorporated – Sun Village1392303117
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village48370400
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain10603160
Unincorporated – Val Verde591783130
Unincorporated – Valencia401302133
Unincorporated – Valinda6772897730
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills1331143326
Unincorporated – Walnut Park62238531062
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley426500
Unincorporated – West Carson373168932145
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth0000
Unincorporated – West LA4143072210
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley3373427220
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez2014723221
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos86632161245
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills538500
Unincorporated – Westhills9107300
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms41111300
Unincorporated – Whittier581533126
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows0000
Unincorporated – Willowbrook130637411749
Unincorporated – Wiseburn1071775117
– Under Investigation465530

Perry Smith

