L.A. County’s COVID-19 map for locations with 3 or more cases

The Signal has updated its COVID-19 outbreak map from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The points on the map below indicate addresses for nonresidential settings where three or more cases of the coronavirus have been repoorted.
The following information is accurate as of Aug. 23, per the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
In addition to the locations, Public Health also releases the numbers for each location, as well as how many staff members work at the location.
Los Angeles County Non-Residential Settings Meeting the Criteria of Three or More Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Cases
|1
|4 Earth Farms
|5555 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022
|9
|5
|2
|9 To 5 Seating LLC
|3211 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|11
|4
|3
|99 Cent Only Stores Warehouse and Corporate Office
|4000 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90023
|28
|0
|4
|A & A Truck and Trailer Supply, Inc.
|5635 E Washington Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90040
|6
|0
|5
|A-Co Temporary Power, Inc.
|13244 Raymer St, North Hollywood, CA, 91605
|8
|0
|6
|ABM Janitorial Services
|515 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
|6
|0
|7
|APM Terminals
|2500 Navy Way, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|0
|8
|AT&T Call Center
|12911 183rd St, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|3
|0
|9
|AT&T Call Center Cerritos
|12900 Park Plaza Dr, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|3
|0
|10
|AV Party Rentals
|23800 Newhall Ave, Newhall, CA, 91321
|4
|0
|11
|Able Services – Maintenance
|2601 S Figueroa St Ste H-299, Los Angeles, CA, 90007
|6
|0
|12
|Alert Plating Co
|9939 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|40
|9
|13
|Allfast Fastening Systems
|15200 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|7
|11
|14
|Allied Universal Central Security Office
|9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324
|8
|12
|15
|Alsico Hi-Tec
|21600 Lassen St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|0
|16
|Altadena Dairy City of Industry
|17851 Railroad St, City Of Industry, CA, 91748
|8
|0
|17
|Ambiance Apparel USA
|930 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|12
|4
|18
|American Future Technology Corp.
|529 Baldwin Park Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|7
|0
|19
|American Meat Companies
|5201 Industry Ave, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|40
|0
|20
|American Moving Parts
|4408 Worth St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|4
|0
|21
|American Nuts, LLC
|12950 San Fernando Rd, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|21
|0
|22
|Americold Logistics
|19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220
|6
|2
|23
|Anning Johnson Co.
|510 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90020
|5
|0
|24
|Antex Knitting Mills
|3750 Broadway Pl, Los Angeles, CA, 90007
|25
|0
|25
|Antojitos Cocina Mexicana
|100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA, 91608
|3
|2
|26
|Approved Freight Forwarders
|14777 Don Julian Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|5
|0
|27
|Aqua Surf
|1321 7th St Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA, 90401
|3
|0
|28
|Arcadia, Inc. Washington Blvd
|3225 E Washington Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|15
|0
|29
|Atlas Foam Products
|12836 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|3
|0
|30
|Avalon Apparel LLC
|2520 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|3
|0
|31
|Azusa Police Department
|725 N Alameda Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702
|6
|0
|32
|B & R Commerce
|4261 S Alameda St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|10
|7
|33
|BH Granite & Quartz
|7241 Atoll Ave, North Hollywood, CA, 91605
|9
|0
|34
|BYD Coach & Bus
|46147 7th St W, Lancaster, CA, 93534
|18
|0
|35
|Bad Boys Bail Bonds
|951 N Vignes St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|3
|0
|36
|Barry Sandler Enterprises
|4131 Whiteside St, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|6
|0
|37
|Bay Center Foods, LLC
|29125 Avenue Valleyview, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|4
|3
|38
|Bernards Brothers
|8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA, 90232
|8
|0
|39
|Bernard’s Construction
|3988 E Hardy St., Inglewood, CA, 90303
|4
|3
|40
|Bimeda Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company
|5539 Ayon Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|3
|0
|41
|Blue Planet International, Inc.
|2945 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023
|8
|0
|42
|Bon Appetit – NBC Universal
|100 Universal City Plz Bldg 2311, Universal City, CA, 91608
|3
|0
|43
|Burrtec Inc.-Waste Management Company
|500 S Flower St, Burbank, CA, 91502
|17
|3
|44
|CBS
|7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90036
|3
|0
|45
|CD Container, Inc.
|7343 Paramount Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|5
|2
|46
|CVS – Hawaiian Gardens
|12221 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA, 90716
|3
|2
|47
|Cabinets 2000, Inc.
|11100 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|19
|22
|48
|Cal Western Manufacturers
|16539 S Main St, Gardena, CA, 90248
|56
|3
|49
|California Cartage Co.
|22351 Wilmington Ave, Carson, CA, 90745
|16
|1
|50
|California DMV – Los Angeles Field Office
|3615 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007
|5
|0
|51
|California Expanded Metal *
|263 N Covina Ln, La Puente, CA, 91746
|7
|0
|52
|California Fish Grill, Woodland Hills
|6435 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|3
|0
|53
|California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles
|777 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015
|4
|2
|54
|California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springss
|10051 Orr and Day Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|6
|0
|55
|California Medical Pharmacy
|2201 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90026
|4
|0
|56
|California/San Gabriel Transit
|3650 Rockwell Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731
|4
|0
|57
|Canyon Wholesale Provisions
|516 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|4
|3
|58
|Cardenas Market #16
|690 E Holt Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767
|11
|0
|59
|Cassano Marble
|7846 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|4
|0
|60
|Catalina’s Market
|1070 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90029
|4
|4
|61
|Cavines Oil Well Tools
|2853 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|3
|3
|62
|Cedarlane Natural Foods
|717 E Artesia Blvd, Carson, CA, 90746
|3
|1
|63
|Central Boeki California
|19801 S Rancho Way Ste A, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|7
|0
|64
|Century 21 All Stars
|9155 Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA, 90660
|3
|0
|65
|Certified Credit Union, El Monte Main Branch
|4455 Arden Dr, El Monte, CA, 91731
|22
|0
|66
|Chick-Fil-A Northridge
|8875 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA, 91324
|3
|0
|67
|Children’s Dental Fun Zone
|2233 E Garvey Ave N Ste A, West Covina, CA, 91791
|3
|3
|68
|Chipotle – Santa Clarita
|19085 Golden Valley Rd Unit 105, Santa Clarita, CA, 91387
|3
|1
|69
|City of Manhattan Beach, Public Works Facility
|3621 Bell Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266
|3
|3
|70
|Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center
|210 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|71
|Claremont Police Department
|570 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA, 91711
|5
|0
|72
|Classic Distributing & Beverage Group
|120 Puente Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|17
|0
|73
|Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
|16350 Ventura Blvd Ste F, Encino, CA, 91436
|3
|2
|74
|Clune Construction Company
|1355 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA, 90028
|5
|0
|75
|Command Packing
|3840 E 26th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|17
|9
|76
|Commodity Forwarders, Inc.
|11101 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|15
|0
|77
|Commodity Sales Co.
|517 S Clarence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|11
|0
|78
|Community Thrift Store
|19720 E Arrow Hwy, Covina, CA, 91724
|5
|0
|79
|Compton City Hall
|205 S Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA, 90220
|8
|0
|80
|Contractors Wardrobe
|26121 Avenue Hall, Valencia, CA, 91355
|21
|0
|81
|Cor-Tech
|555 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 221, Gardena, CA, 90248
|3
|0
|82
|Costco – Hawthorne
|14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|20
|0
|83
|Costco – Los Feliz
|2901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90039
|14
|0
|84
|Cosway
|20633 S Fordyce Ave, Carson, CA, 90810
|20
|0
|85
|Culver City Police Department
|4040 Duquesne Ave, Culver City, CA, 90232
|11
|0
|86
|Custom Building Products Co.
|6511 Salt Lake Ave, Bell, CA, 90201
|11
|2
|87
|DBA Molson Coors Beverage Company
|15801 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|5
|0
|88
|DDS Plumbing-Redondo Beach
|2408 Fisk Ln, Redondo Beach, CA, 90278
|3
|1
|89
|DSL Construction Corp
|11300 W Olympic Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA, 90064
|14
|0
|90
|Daikokuya – Little Tokyo
|327 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|91
|De Franco and Sons
|1000 Lawrence St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|5
|1
|92
|Deluxe Corp
|2525 Corporate Pl, Monterey Park, CA, 91754
|7
|0
|93
|Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cerritos
|435 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|5
|0
|94
|Dolores Canning Company
|1020 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|7
|0
|95
|Downey Courthouse
|7500 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA, 90242
|3
|3
|96
|Duncan Industries
|12110 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|5
|0
|97
|E-Recycling of CA
|7230 Petterson Ln, Paramount, CA, 90723
|6
|2
|98
|El Clasificado
|11205 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|5
|0
|99
|European Wax Center, Santa Clarita
|24311 Magic Mountain Pkwy Ste E, Valencia, CA, 91355
|4
|4
|100
|Everytable, PBC
|3305 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|16
|0
|101
|Exel-Pak
|11212 Bradley Ave, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|5
|0
|102
|Fam Brands
|5553 Bandini Blvd # B, Bell, CA, 90201
|12
|0
|103
|Fashion Nova
|12588 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|55
|0
|104
|Fatburger Marina Del Rey
|4325 Glencoe Ave Ste C1, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292
|3
|1
|105
|FedEx Ground
|200 Old Ranch Rd, City Of Industry, CA, 91789
|27
|0
|106
|Flores Design
|4618 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|8
|5
|107
|Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Mortuary Cemetery
|6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|4
|0
|108
|Four Points By Sheraton LAX
|9750 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|3
|0
|109
|Fresh Point of Southern California
|155 N Orange Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|14
|0
|110
|Gallery Michael
|224 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210
|3
|0
|111
|Galpin Ford in Van Nuys
|15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA, 91343
|4
|2
|112
|Gaming 247, Inc. (DBA Venn TV)
|12615 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, CA, 90066
|7
|0
|113
|Garey Carwash
|1869 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA, 91767
|3
|0
|114
|Gelson’s Market – Hollywood
|5877 Franklin Ave, Hollywood, CA, 90028
|9
|0
|115
|Gelson’s Market – Sherman Oaks
|4520 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91403
|5
|5
|116
|General Metal Recycling Co.
|1505 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640
|4
|0
|117
|Getty Center
|1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90049
|17
|0
|118
|Getty Villa
|17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA, 90272
|3
|0
|119
|Glendale Police Department
|131 N Isabel St, Glendale, CA, 91206
|5
|0
|120
|Global Paratransit, Inc.
|400 W Compton Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248
|6
|0
|121
|Golden State Foods Corp
|640 S 6th Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|49
|0
|122
|Goodwill Southern California Community Enrichment Center
|3150 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065
|3
|0
|123
|Greneker
|3110 E 12th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90023
|3
|1
|124
|Grifols
|2410 Lillyvale Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90032
|3
|2
|125
|Guess, Inc.
|1444 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|11
|0
|126
|HD Supply White Cap
|8901 Bradley Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|3
|0
|127
|HPP Food Services
|1130 W C St, Wilmington, CA, 90744
|15
|0
|128
|Home Depot – Hyde Park #1039
|1830 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90047
|11
|4
|129
|Home Depot – Long Beach #1062
|751 E Spring St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|11
|0
|130
|Home Depot – Paramount #1037
|6400 Alondra Blvd, Paramount, CA, 90723
|4
|2
|131
|Honda, Airport Marina
|5850 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|5
|0
|132
|Honda, Downtown LA
|780 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90037
|10
|0
|133
|Honda, Goudy
|1400 W Main St, Alhambra, CA, 91801
|4
|0
|134
|Honda, Woodland Hills
|6111 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|5
|0
|135
|House of Closets
|9649 Owensmouth Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|6
|0
|136
|Howard Building Corporation
|707 Wilshire Blvd Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|5
|0
|137
|Howmet Aerospace
|135 N Unruh Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|41
|0
|138
|Huhtamaki
|4209 Noakes St, Commerce, CA, 90023
|6
|2
|139
|ILWU Local 63 Dispatch Office
|350 W 5th St, Ste200, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|7
|0
|140
|Individual Food Service
|5496 Lindbergh Ln, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|28
|0
|141
|Innovative Warehousing Solutions
|7379 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640
|9
|0
|142
|International Paper Co. – Los Angeles
|5991 Bandini Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90040
|12
|12
|143
|International Paper Co. – Santa Fe Springs
|9211 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|9
|0
|144
|J and J Snack Foods Corp. of California
|5353 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|40
|0
|145
|JBI LLC
|18521 S Santa Fe Ave, Compton, CA, 90221
|6
|1
|146
|JC Sales
|2600 S Soto St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|3
|0
|147
|JM Communications, Inc.
|14863 Clark Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA, 91745
|3
|0
|148
|JUSDA Supply Chain Management
|3629 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601
|3
|1
|149
|JVC Kenwood USA Corporation
|2201 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 90810
|3
|0
|150
|Jam-N-Logistics
|2140 E University Dr, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|14
|0
|151
|Javier’s Restaurant, Westfield Century City
|10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|14
|1
|152
|Joann Fabrics and Crafts, Covina
|1460 N Azusa Ave, Covina, CA, 91722
|5
|0
|153
|Jobbers Meat Packing Co.
|3336 Fruitland Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|80
|0
|154
|Joey Woodland Hills
|6344 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1010, Woodland Hills, CA, 91367
|3
|0
|155
|Katzkin Leather
|6868 W Acco St, Montebello, CA, 90640
|7
|2
|156
|Keep It Here LLC Apparel Manufacturing
|2850 Tanager Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|24
|4
|157
|Kia of Cerritos
|18201 Studebaker Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|8
|8
|158
|Kia of Pomona
|8 Rio Rancho Rd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|4
|0
|159
|King Meat Service, Inc.
|4215 Exchange Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|7
|1
|160
|King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant
|2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|3
|0
|161
|King’s Hawaiian Manufacturing Plant
|19161 Harborgate Way, Torrance, CA, 90501
|37
|0
|162
|LA Apparel #1
|812 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|49
|0
|163
|LA Apparel #2
|911 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|153
|0
|164
|LA Apparel #3
|1020 E 59th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90001
|184
|0
|165
|LA City Division of Building and Safety
|221 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|8
|1
|166
|LA County DCFS – Santa Clarita
|28490 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|7
|0
|167
|LA County DCFS – Van Nuys
|7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405
|7
|0
|168
|LA County DPSS – East Valley
|7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA, 91405
|5
|0
|169
|LA County DPSS – El Monte 1st Floor
|9320 Telstar Ave, El Monte, CA, 91731
|6
|5
|170
|LA County DPSS – Gain Region 5
|2959 E Victoria St, Compton, CA, 90221
|10
|0
|171
|LA County Department of Parks and Recreation
|265 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|6
|10
|172
|LA County Department of Public Works – Hansen Yard
|10179 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|6
|4
|173
|LA County Probation Department
|1660 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|3
|0
|174
|LA County Sanitation District – San Gabriel Valley Field Office
|1927 W San Bernardino Rd, West Covina, CA, 91790
|3
|2
|175
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – East Los Angeles Station *
|5019 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90022
|32
|1
|176
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – Pierce College
|6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA, 91371
|6
|6
|177
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – Santa Clarita Valley Station
|23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355
|5
|11
|178
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – Stars Center
|11515 Colima Rd, Whittier, CA, 90604
|67
|9
|179
|LA County Sheriff’s Department – West Hollywood Station
|780 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90069
|7
|0
|180
|LA County Sheriff’s Department Academy
|1060 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90063
|53
|0
|181
|LA County Sheriff’s Sub-Station, Civilian Background Unit
|1441 Santa Anita Ave, South El Monte, CA, 91733
|6
|0
|182
|LA County Superior Court – Compton
|200 W Compton Blvd, Compton, CA, 90220
|10
|0
|183
|LA Metro Central Maintenance Shops
|470 Bauchet St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|9
|1
|184
|LADOT/ Hollywood Parking Enforcement (PM Shift)
|411 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90004
|4
|3
|185
|LAPD 77th Street Community Police Station
|7600 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, 90003
|22
|8
|186
|LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center
|5651 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|20
|0
|187
|LAPD Headquarters
|100 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|5
|0
|188
|LAPD Hollenbeck Community Police Station
|2111 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|19
|8
|189
|LAPD Northeast Community Police Station
|3353 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90065
|3
|0
|190
|LAPD Rampart Division
|1401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|15
|5
|191
|LAPD Valley Traffic Station
|7870 Nollan Pl, Van Nuys, CA, 91402
|8
|0
|192
|LAPD Van Nuys Jail
|6240 Sylmar Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91401
|13
|0
|193
|LASD/DMH Mental Evaluation Team
|2934 E Garvey Ave S Ste 230, West Covina, CA, 91791
|8
|1
|194
|LAWA Airport Police Station
|6320 W 96th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|8
|0
|195
|La Cada
|470 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|3
|0
|196
|La Flor de Mexico, Inc.
|5121 Commerce Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|9
|0
|197
|La Puente City Hall
|15900 Main St, La Puente, CA, 91744
|4
|0
|198
|Lakeshore Learning Materials
|2161 E Dominguez St, Carson, CA, 90810
|4
|0
|199
|Law Office of Jacob Emrani
|714 W Olympic Blvd, 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90015
|5
|2
|200
|Le Chef Bakery
|7547 Telegraph Rd, Montebello, CA, 90640
|8
|0
|201
|Levin & Nalbandyan, LLP
|811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 975, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
|3
|0
|202
|Lineage Logistics #1
|4901 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|7
|0
|203
|Lineage Logistics #2
|4100 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|4
|204
|Little Caesar Enterprises #5728
|8526 1/2 Rosecrans Ave, Paramount, CA, 90723
|5
|6
|205
|Little Caesar Enterprises #5806
|14421 Van Nuys Blvd, Arleta, CA, 91331
|4
|2
|206
|Little Tokyo Service Center
|231 E 3rd St Ste G106, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|4
|4
|207
|Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB)
|483 N Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|9
|0
|208
|Los Angeles Mall – Civic Center, LAPD Security Services
|201 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|16
|3
|209
|Los Angeles Times – Printing Plant
|2000 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|5
|0
|210
|Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – Irwindale
|4775 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|13
|0
|211
|Louis Vuitton US Manufacturing – San Dimas
|321 W Covina Blvd, San Dimas, CA, 91773
|11
|0
|212
|Lowes Home Improvement – Northridge
|19601 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA, 91324
|5
|0
|213
|Lowes Home Improvement – Pacoima
|13500 Paxton St, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|5
|0
|214
|Lure Fish House
|30970 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village, CA, 91362
|3
|0
|215
|Luskin Conference Center
|425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA, 90095
|4
|0
|216
|M Plastics
|1800 E 50th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90058
|6
|6
|217
|MATT Construction Company
|1 El Rancho Escondido Rd, Avalon, CA, 90704
|3
|0
|218
|MPP Orora Packaging Solutions
|3201 W Mission Rd, Alhambra, CA, 91803
|3
|0
|219
|Magan Medical Clinic
|420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA, 91723
|22
|15
|220
|Maravilla Foundation
|5729 Union Pacific Ave, Commerce, CA, 90022
|4
|2
|221
|Marina Maintenance
|13555 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA, 90292
|3
|0
|222
|Mario’s Italian Import
|740 E Broadway, Glendale, CA, 91205
|8
|0
|223
|Marman Industries
|1701 Earhart, La Verne, CA, 91750
|3
|0
|224
|Martin Brower
|21489 Baker Pkwy, City Of Industry, CA, 91789
|13
|1
|225
|Maruzen of America
|820 E 230th St, Carson, CA, 90745
|5
|1
|226
|Marzola Construction
|17025 Industry Pl, La Mirada, CA, 90638
|3
|0
|227
|Mayesh Wholesale Florist
|5401 W 104th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|3
|0
|228
|McDonald’s #17445
|931 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90502
|4
|0
|229
|Mercedes Benz of Encino
|16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA, 91436
|4
|0
|230
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 213
|6040 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|18
|0
|231
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 215
|11001 Aviation Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|5
|0
|232
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 216
|6041 W Imperial Hwy, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|8
|0
|233
|Mercury Air Cargo Building 217
|5908 Avion Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|4
|2
|234
|Mercury Plastics, Inc.
|14825 Salt Lake Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|22
|7
|235
|Michael Kors Distribution Center
|3777 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA, 90601
|27
|0
|236
|Micronova Manufacturing, Inc.
|3431 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|7
|0
|237
|Miller Castings
|2503 Pacific Park Dr, Whittier, CA, 90601
|10
|5
|238
|Mission Foods Corp
|5505 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA, 90022
|58
|0
|239
|Mochi Ice Cream Company
|5563 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|24
|0
|240
|Moonshadows Malibu
|20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA, 90265
|6
|0
|241
|Morley Construction Company
|5500 W 98th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|8
|0
|242
|Moulton Logistics
|16620 Stagg St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|15
|8
|243
|Moulton Logistics Management
|7855 Hayvenhurst Ave, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|30
|0
|244
|NZXT
|15736 E Valley Blvd, City Of Industry, CA, 91744
|9
|0
|245
|New Century Plaza
|2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|27
|8
|246
|New Chef Fashion, Inc.
|3223 E 46th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|6
|0
|247
|New-Indy TriPAQ
|16069 Shoemaker Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|9
|0
|248
|Ninos Latinos Unidos
|9246 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA, 90706
|4
|2
|249
|Nippon Express NEC Logistics America, Inc.
|18615 S Ferris Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|4
|1
|250
|Nissan of Antelope Valley
|451 Auto Center Dr, Palmdale, CA, 93551
|5
|0
|251
|Nissan of Universal City
|3550 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|3
|0
|252
|Nissan of Van Nuys
|5425 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91401
|9
|0
|253
|Norms Restaurant, Whittier
|14810 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605
|6
|1
|254
|Northeast Valley Health Corporation
|1600 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340
|5
|5
|255
|Northrup Grumman Federal Credit Union
|879 W 190th St, Gardena, CA, 90248
|4
|0
|256
|Novipax
|1941 N White Ave, La Verne, CA, 91750
|25
|0
|257
|Oceanitan, LLC
|2937 E Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90023
|12
|0
|258
|Office Depot #820, Signal Hill
|3366 E Willow St, Signal Hill, CA, 90755
|5
|0
|259
|Omni Cable
|16200 Carmenita Rd, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|8
|0
|260
|One Potato, LLC
|446 Towne Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90013
|6
|0
|261
|Original Tommy’s Burgers
|2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90057
|5
|0
|262
|Ormco Corporation
|1937 W Mission Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91766
|6
|0
|263
|Outback Steakhouse – Norwalk
|12850 Norwalk Blvd, Norwalk, CA, 90650
|4
|4
|264
|Overhill Farms
|3055 E 44th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|0
|265
|PMC Global, Inc.
|12243 Branford St, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|10
|0
|266
|Pacific American Fish Company, Inc.
|5525 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|43
|0
|267
|Pacific Spice Company
|6430 E Slauson Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|10
|0
|268
|Packaging Corporation of America
|4240 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|4
|0
|269
|Palmdale School District Office
|39139 10th St E, Palmdale, CA, 93550
|3
|0
|270
|Pankow Construction
|898 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301
|7
|2
|271
|Paradise Embroidery
|650 W Terrace Dr, San Dimas, CA, 91773
|5
|0
|272
|Pavilions #2228
|1213 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA, 91030
|3
|0
|273
|Pelican Products
|23215 Early Ave, Torrance, CA, 90505
|6
|5
|274
|Pepsi Bottling Company
|1200 Arroyo St, San Fernando, CA, 91340
|7
|0
|275
|PepsiCo Foods NA
|14600 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|5
|0
|276
|Petco – Bell Gardens
|6810 Eastern Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|3
|0
|277
|Pocino Foods
|14250 Lomitas Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|9
|0
|278
|Popcornopolis LLC
|3200 E Slauson Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|8
|5
|279
|Precision Wire Products
|6150 Sheila St, Commerce, CA, 90040
|6
|5
|280
|Premier Pharmacy Service
|410 Cloverleaf Dr, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|7
|0
|281
|Pro Tech Design
|14561 Marquardt Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|4
|0
|282
|Professional Produce
|2570 E 25th St, Vernon, CA, 90058
|8
|0
|283
|Puma Distribution Center
|19700 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501
|15
|0
|284
|Q&B Foods, Inc.
|15547 1st St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|8
|0
|285
|QMP Water Filtration Company
|25070 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia, CA, 91355
|10
|0
|286
|R3 Los Angeles
|15959 Piuma Ave, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|3
|3
|287
|RH Peterson Co.
|14724 Proctor Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91746
|4
|0
|288
|Radiant Global Logistics
|21175 Main St, Carson, CA, 90745
|4
|0
|289
|Rain Bird Corp
|1000 W Sierra Madre Ave, Azusa, CA, 91702
|8
|0
|290
|Ralphs #222
|14049 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423
|5
|0
|291
|Ralphs #277
|950 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90302
|8
|0
|292
|Ralphs #645
|500 N Pacific Coast Hwy, El Segundo, CA, 90245
|4
|0
|293
|Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse
|2201 S Wilmington Ave, Compton, CA, 90220
|125
|0
|294
|Randall Foods, Inc. Bldg 1
|2905 E 50th St, Bldg 1, Vernon, CA, 90058
|19
|0
|295
|Ready-Pac Foods
|4401 Foxdale St, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|24
|0
|296
|Residence Inn Torrance
|3701 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90503
|6
|1
|297
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling
|1334 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
|14
|0
|298
|Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, Downey
|8729 Cleta St, Downey, CA, 90241
|46
|0
|299
|Rite Aid #5455
|11750 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90059
|3
|0
|300
|Rockview Dairy Farms
|7011 Stewart and Gray Rd, Downey, CA, 90241
|19
|18
|301
|Rose & Shore, Inc.
|5151 Alcoa Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|46
|11
|302
|Royal Paper Box
|1105 S Maple Ave, Montebello, CA, 90640
|8
|0
|303
|Rudolph Sletten Bldg. Contractor, Cal State LA
|5151 State University Dr, Los Angeles, CA, 90032
|3
|0
|304
|Russ Bassett Corp.
|8189 Byron Rd, Whittier, CA, 90606
|7
|0
|305
|S & S Foods
|1120 W Foothill Blvd, Azusa, CA, 91702
|74
|0
|306
|SCB Division of DCX–CHOL Enterprises, Inc.
|7450 Scout Ave, Bell Gardens, CA, 90201
|4
|0
|307
|Salem Media Group
|701 N Brand Blvd Ste 550, Glendale, CA, 91203
|4
|0
|308
|Saputo Cheese USA, Inc.
|5611 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA, 90280
|109
|0
|309
|Senor G’s
|343 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA, 90293
|5
|0
|310
|Sensor Systems
|8929 Fullbright Ave, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|3
|311
|Shake Shack
|10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
|3
|0
|312
|Shim Sengumi Restaurant
|132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90012
|4
|0
|313
|Smithfield
|3049 E Vernon Ave, Vernon, CA, 90058
|266
|3
|314
|Snak King
|16150 Stephens St, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|13
|0
|315
|So Pac Logistics
|1027 E G St, Wilmington, CA, 90744
|3
|0
|316
|SoFi Stadium
|1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA, 90301
|81
|2
|317
|Soto Food Service
|488 Parriott Pl W, City Of Industry, CA, 91745
|7
|0
|318
|Southern Glazier Wine and Spirits
|13500 Foster Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|18
|22
|319
|Southland Energy Systems
|227 S 6th Ave, La Puente, CA, 91746
|3
|0
|320
|Spago Beverly Hills
|176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210
|10
|0
|321
|Sprouts Farmers Market #410
|655 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, 91740
|4
|0
|322
|Sprouts Farmers Market #437
|1302 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90019
|6
|1
|323
|Spyder Auto
|19315 E Walnut Dr N, City Of Industry, CA, 91748
|11
|10
|324
|Starbucks – LAX Terminal 2
|201 World Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|3
|0
|325
|Stater Bros. Markets, Pasadena
|1390 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA, 91104
|4
|1
|326
|Steve’s Charburger
|20055 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA, 90503
|3
|0
|327
|Studio City Courtyard Hotel
|12933 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA, 91604
|4
|0
|328
|Sugar Foods
|9500 El Dorado Ave, Sun Valley, CA, 91352
|12
|0
|329
|Summerset Village Apartments
|11450 Poema Pl, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|3
|1
|330
|Symphony Integrated Systems
|822 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90038
|3
|0
|331
|Sysco Los Angeles
|20701 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA, 91789
|16
|0
|332
|T-Mobile Retail Store – San Fernando Road
|1100 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA, 91340
|4
|0
|333
|Target – Cerritos
|11525 South St, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|4
|0
|334
|Target – Hawthorne
|2700 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|5
|0
|335
|Target – Lawndale
|14310 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA, 90260
|3
|0
|336
|Target – Northridge
|8999 Balboa Blvd, Northridge, CA, 91325
|6
|0
|337
|Target – San Dimas
|888 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA, 91773
|4
|0
|338
|Tekma
|1920 Kona Dr, Compton, CA, 90220
|3
|0
|339
|Teledyne Relays
|12525 Daphne Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|7
|0
|340
|Tempur-Sealy Mattress Company
|825 Ajax Ave, City Of Industry, CA, 91748
|4
|0
|341
|Tender Greens Hollywood
|6290 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90028
|3
|1
|342
|The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Los Feliz
|2081 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90027
|3
|0
|343
|The French Tradition
|13700 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90249
|3
|0
|344
|The Habit Burger Grill – Montebello
|545 N Montebello Blvd Suite A, Montebello, CA, 90640
|4
|0
|345
|The Habit Burger Grill – North Hollywood
|4770 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91602
|4
|3
|346
|The Kind Center
|1944 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90068
|4
|0
|347
|The Lamb Company
|19840 S Rancho Way, Compton, CA, 90220
|34
|2
|348
|The Stock Yards
|12500 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA, 90250
|3
|0
|349
|The Workz Restaurant
|1748 E Avenue J, Lancaster, CA, 93535
|3
|0
|350
|Therapak
|651 Wharton Dr, Claremont, CA, 91711
|19
|0
|351
|Thibiant International
|20320 Prairie St, Chatsworth, CA, 91311
|26
|0
|352
|Tire Warehouse – Santa Fe Springs
|13225 Alondra Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|7
|2
|353
|Tokyo Central Market
|1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA, 90248
|7
|0
|354
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|19150 Lauren Ln, Saugus, CA, 91350
|7
|6
|355
|Toll Global Forwarding
|450 Westmont Dr, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|4
|8
|356
|Totex MFG
|3050 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505
|3
|1
|357
|Toyota of Whittier
|14577 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA, 90605
|4
|0
|358
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – La Brea Ave
|263 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036
|4
|1
|359
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Burton Way
|8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA, 90048
|6
|0
|360
|Trader Joe’s Los Angeles – Hoover St
|3131 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|5
|1
|361
|Trader Joe’s Monrovia
|604 W Huntington Dr, Monrovia, CA, 91016
|6
|0
|362
|Trader Joe’s Woodland Hills
|21055 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA, 91364
|6
|0
|363
|Tri Marine Fish Co.
|220 Cannery St, San Pedro, CA, 90731
|3
|0
|364
|Triple Beam Pizza
|5918 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90042
|3
|2
|365
|Trojan Battery Company
|12380 Clark St, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|65
|0
|366
|True Positions Technologies, Inc.
|24900 Avenue Stanford, Valencia, CA, 91355
|4
|0
|367
|Tu-K Industries
|5702 Firestone Pl, South Gate, CA, 90280
|8
|0
|368
|Turbo Wholesale Tires
|5793 Martin Rd, Irwindale, CA, 91706
|42
|6
|369
|Turnbulls Tavern
|7011 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA, 90602
|3
|0
|370
|UPS – Bell
|4700 Eastern Ave, Bell, CA, 90201
|6
|0
|371
|UPS – Cerritos
|13233 Moore St, Cerritos, CA, 90703
|11
|0
|372
|UPS – Gardena
|17115 S Western Ave, Gardena, CA, 90247
|6
|0
|373
|UPS – Main St
|1800 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA, 90031
|14
|0
|374
|UPS – McKinley Ave Los Angeles
|13750 McKinley Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90059
|12
|12
|375
|UPS – San Gabriel
|1100 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA, 91706
|17
|0
|376
|UPS – Sylmar
|12745 Arroyo St, Sylmar, CA, 91342
|10
|0
|377
|UPS – Van Nuys
|16000 Arminta St, Van Nuys, CA, 91406
|8
|0
|378
|UPS – Vernon
|3333 S Downey Rd, Vernon, CA, 90058
|18
|0
|379
|UPS Hub
|1201 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90015
|3
|0
|380
|USC Housing South Complex
|1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|5
|0
|381
|USC School of Engineering Cohort *
|3650 McClintock Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90089
|0
|0
|382
|USC W. 28th St. Neighborhood *
|West 28th St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007
|0
|0
|383
|Union Supply Group
|2301 E Pacifica Pl, Rancho Dominguez, CA, 90220
|7
|6
|384
|VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital
|1900 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025
|4
|4
|385
|Vacco Industry Engineering Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense
|10350 Vacco St, El Monte, CA, 91733
|14
|4
|386
|Valence Surface Technology & Triumph
|2605 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA, 90262
|5
|0
|387
|Vallarta Supermarket #18
|10175 San Fernando Rd, Pacoima, CA, 91331
|4
|4
|388
|Vans Distribution Center
|15700 Shoemaker Ave, Santa Fe Springs, CA, 90670
|22
|0
|389
|Vicente Foods
|12027 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90049
|22
|0
|390
|Vons Bakery
|3415 Boxford Ave, Commerce, CA, 90040
|6
|0
|391
|WSS Distribution Center
|11600 Alameda St, Lynwood, CA, 90262
|9
|4
|392
|Walgreens #12529
|305 N Breed St, Los Angeles, CA, 90033
|15
|0
|393
|We Pack It All #1
|16100 E Foothill Blvd, Irwindale, CA, 91702
|15
|0
|394
|We Pack It All #2
|2745 Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA, 91010
|11
|0
|395
|West Covina Police Department
|1444 W Garvey Ave S, West Covina, CA, 91790
|3
|1
|396
|Westbrook, Inc.
|24151 Ventura Blvd #200, Calabasas, CA, 91302
|9
|0
|397
|Westlake Services LLC
|4727 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90010
|4
|0
|398
|Westwood Bright Horizons Child Care Center *
|10861 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90024
|6
|0
|399
|Worldwide Flights LAX Century
|5758 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90045
|5
|1
|400
|Yoshinoya – Culver City
|5495 Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Culver City, CA, 90230
|3
|0
|Total
|4823
|519
Public Health officials also report data by community:
|New Daily Counts
|Cases
|Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|232893
|Deaths
|5558
|Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|Hospitalization LAC cases only (excl Long Beach and Pasadena)
|Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|Cases**
|1198
|Deaths
|13
|— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|220491
|— Long Beach
|10111
|— Pasadena
|2291
|— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|5246
|— Long Beach
|201
|— Pasadena
|111
|– 0 to 4
|3531
|– 5 to 11
|7759
|– 12 to 17
|9686
|– 18 to 29
|54532
|– 30 to 49
|75978
|– 50 to 64
|42702
|– 65 to 79
|16909
|– over 80
|8037
|– Under Investigation
|1357
|– Female
|110420
|– Male
|106741
|– Other
|96
|– Under Investigation
|3234
|– American Indian/Alaska Native
|189
|– Asian
|6940
|– Black
|6388
|– Hispanic/Latino
|79723
|– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|679
|– White
|16819
|– Other
|26551
|– Under Investigation
|83202
|– Hospitalized (Ever)
|15833
|– American Indian/Alaska Native
|10
|– Asian
|776
|– Black
|527
|– Hispanic/Latino
|2633
|– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|17
|– White
|1240
|– Other
|28
|– Under Investigation
|15
|CITY/COMMUNITY**
|Cases
|Case Rate1
|Deaths
|Death Rate2
|City of Agoura Hills
|140
|670
|2
|10
|City of Alhambra
|1103
|1272
|23
|27
|City of Arcadia
|429
|743
|30
|52
|City of Artesia
|290
|1727
|4
|24
|City of Avalon
|5
|129
|0
|0
|City of Azusa
|1348
|2694
|15
|30
|City of Baldwin Park
|2520
|3283
|73
|95
|City of Bell
|1401
|3856
|36
|99
|City of Bell Gardens
|1708
|3966
|21
|49
|City of Bellflower
|2109
|2713
|55
|71
|City of Beverly Hills
|594
|1721
|11
|32
|City of Bradbury
|13
|1216
|0
|0
|City of Burbank
|1260
|1176
|55
|51
|City of Calabasas
|229
|941
|12
|49
|City of Carson
|1627
|1734
|48
|51
|City of Cerritos
|499
|997
|13
|26
|City of Claremont
|327
|896
|8
|22
|City of Commerce*
|507
|3879
|9
|69
|City of Compton
|3563
|3566
|55
|55
|City of Covina
|1205
|2458
|22
|45
|City of Cudahy
|991
|4070
|15
|62
|City of Culver City
|364
|913
|29
|73
|City of Diamond Bar
|485
|843
|8
|14
|City of Downey
|3600
|3151
|76
|67
|City of Duarte
|448
|2035
|25
|114
|City of El Monte
|3919
|3342
|129
|110
|City of El Segundo
|115
|685
|1
|6
|City of Gardena
|1075
|1753
|37
|60
|City of Glendale
|2943
|1425
|157
|76
|City of Glendora
|1126
|2134
|61
|116
|City of Hawaiian Gardens
|474
|3230
|2
|14
|City of Hawthorne
|1743
|1963
|36
|41
|City of Hermosa Beach
|185
|941
|3
|15
|City of Hidden Hills
|7
|370
|0
|0
|City of Huntington Park
|2529
|4252
|39
|66
|City of Industry
|30
|6865
|2
|458
|City of Inglewood
|2555
|2249
|82
|72
|City of Irwindale
|62
|4249
|2
|137
|City of La Canada Flintridge
|153
|739
|7
|34
|City of La Habra Heights
|32
|587
|0
|0
|City of La Mirada
|759
|1530
|25
|50
|City of La Puente
|1340
|3293
|15
|37
|City of La Verne
|399
|1199
|10
|30
|City of Lakewood
|1102
|1371
|9
|11
|City of Lancaster*
|2770
|1714
|37
|23
|City of Lawndale
|571
|1699
|9
|27
|City of Lomita
|217
|1047
|8
|39
|City of Lynwood*
|2881
|3999
|85
|118
|City of Malibu
|91
|702
|3
|23
|City of Manhattan Beach
|306
|850
|4
|11
|City of Maywood
|1261
|4496
|30
|107
|City of Monrovia
|659
|1698
|35
|90
|City of Montebello
|2007
|3118
|40
|62
|City of Monterey Park
|842
|1352
|28
|45
|City of Norwalk
|2910
|2704
|66
|61
|City of Palmdale
|3480
|2189
|50
|31
|City of Palos Verdes Estates
|78
|577
|2
|15
|City of Paramount
|2159
|3854
|25
|45
|City of Pico Rivera
|2129
|3312
|63
|98
|City of Pomona
|4800
|3078
|97
|62
|City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|262
|613
|12
|28
|City of Redondo Beach
|508
|739
|9
|13
|City of Rolling Hills
|8
|412
|0
|0
|City of Rolling Hills Estates
|37
|456
|2
|25
|City of Rosemead
|729
|1317
|24
|43
|City of San Dimas*
|457
|1324
|11
|32
|City of San Fernando
|770
|3129
|17
|69
|City of San Gabriel
|545
|1331
|37
|90
|City of San Marino
|69
|520
|2
|15
|City of Santa Clarita
|2820
|1279
|41
|19
|City of Santa Fe Springs
|480
|2614
|5
|27
|City of Santa Monica
|744
|805
|39
|42
|City of Sierra Madre
|66
|601
|3
|27
|City of Signal Hill
|236
|2001
|1
|8
|City of South El Monte
|718
|3438
|13
|62
|City of South Gate
|3947
|4021
|59
|60
|City of South Pasadena
|242
|929
|26
|100
|City of Temple City
|472
|1295
|40
|110
|City of Torrance
|1250
|837
|62
|42
|City of Vernon
|9
|4306
|0
|0
|City of Walnut
|237
|776
|3
|10
|City of West Covina
|2511
|2320
|51
|47
|City of West Hollywood
|482
|1304
|5
|14
|City of Westlake Village
|25
|299
|0
|0
|City of Whittier
|1962
|2244
|25
|29
|Los Angeles
|94424
|2335
|2444
|60
|Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|233
|2841
|3
|37
|Los Angeles – Alsace
|318
|2555
|2
|16
|Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|2
|5000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|57
|2278
|1
|40
|Los Angeles – Arleta
|1226
|3567
|23
|67
|Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|208
|1418
|5
|34
|Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|548
|1761
|26
|84
|Los Angeles – Bel Air
|69
|819
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|102
|814
|2
|16
|Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|132
|1002
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|3913
|4504
|55
|63
|Los Angeles – Brentwood
|248
|801
|3
|10
|Los Angeles – Brookside
|3
|516
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|108
|1517
|1
|14
|Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|1607
|2461
|52
|80
|Los Angeles – Carthay
|190
|1323
|14
|97
|Los Angeles – Central
|1925
|4937
|39
|100
|Los Angeles – Century City
|106
|829
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|1354
|4010
|18
|53
|Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|585
|1578
|34
|92
|Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|61
|665
|2
|22
|Los Angeles – Chinatown
|107
|1334
|3
|37
|Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|263
|1807
|5
|34
|Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|266
|1755
|22
|145
|Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|270
|1952
|3
|22
|Los Angeles – Crestview
|174
|1531
|19
|167
|Los Angeles – Del Rey
|314
|1049
|9
|30
|Los Angeles – Downtown*
|664
|2414
|13
|47
|Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|583
|1473
|18
|45
|Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|549
|1875
|43
|147
|Los Angeles – Echo Park
|207
|1452
|4
|28
|Los Angeles – El Sereno
|1092
|2612
|30
|72
|Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|87
|1523
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|236
|2320
|3
|29
|Los Angeles – Encino
|493
|1091
|17
|38
|Los Angeles – Exposition
|72
|2165
|1
|30
|Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|1177
|2620
|19
|42
|Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|28
|778
|2
|56
|Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|292
|3348
|4
|46
|Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|2058
|4338
|23
|48
|Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|595
|1883
|13
|41
|Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|210
|1951
|4
|37
|Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|1025
|1761
|62
|107
|Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|866
|4027
|11
|51
|Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|195
|1144
|3
|18
|Los Angeles – Harbor City
|443
|1524
|10
|34
|Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|876
|2009
|12
|28
|Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|18
|747
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|511
|2833
|23
|128
|Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|1431
|3772
|17
|45
|Los Angeles – Highland Park
|967
|1998
|18
|37
|Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|386
|2783
|13
|94
|Los Angeles – Hollywood
|1025
|1502
|11
|16
|Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|249
|846
|7
|24
|Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|716
|2509
|14
|49
|Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|230
|2849
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Koreatown
|1028
|1989
|27
|52
|Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|77
|1689
|3
|66
|Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|852
|2019
|17
|40
|Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|487
|3708
|21
|160
|Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|269
|1766
|5
|33
|Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|956
|2933
|46
|141
|Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|364
|4536
|51
|636
|Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|438
|1545
|5
|18
|Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|58
|1851
|2
|64
|Los Angeles – Longwood
|108
|2509
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|173
|801
|2
|9
|Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|173
|2027
|3
|35
|Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|18
|576
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|280
|659
|5
|12
|Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|30
|688
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Melrose
|1679
|2161
|63
|81
|Los Angeles – Mid-city
|247
|1643
|22
|146
|Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|145
|806
|5
|28
|Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|646
|2678
|21
|87
|Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|492
|2038
|13
|54
|Los Angeles – North Hills
|1581
|2568
|41
|67
|Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|3139
|2073
|54
|36
|Los Angeles – Northridge
|1209
|1732
|41
|59
|Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|111
|521
|4
|19
|Los Angeles – Pacoima
|2943
|3823
|39
|51
|Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|21
|546
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Palms
|496
|1130
|29
|66
|Los Angeles – Panorama City
|2478
|3293
|84
|112
|Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|89
|655
|1
|7
|Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|1640
|3920
|86
|206
|Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|26
|814
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|120
|1096
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|310
|871
|6
|17
|Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|75
|1143
|1
|15
|Los Angeles – Regent Square
|27
|971
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Reseda
|1895
|2473
|73
|95
|Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|104
|2243
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|33
|781
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|1780
|2281
|25
|32
|Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|53
|1193
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|890
|1020
|19
|22
|Los Angeles – Silverlake
|565
|1282
|17
|39
|Los Angeles – South Carthay
|99
|934
|1
|9
|Los Angeles – South Park
|1839
|4844
|27
|71
|Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|131
|2858
|8
|175
|Los Angeles – Studio City
|218
|971
|10
|45
|Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|1340
|2553
|21
|40
|Los Angeles – Sunland
|393
|1926
|26
|127
|Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|5
|773
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|2855
|3465
|76
|92
|Los Angeles – Tarzana
|538
|1742
|37
|120
|Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|1093
|2768
|25
|63
|Los Angeles – Thai Town
|146
|1488
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|87
|1000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|18
|1378
|1
|77
|Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|16
|861
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – Tujunga
|382
|1374
|13
|47
|Los Angeles – University Hills
|51
|1487
|1
|29
|Los Angeles – University Park
|705
|2568
|19
|69
|Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|531
|1769
|17
|57
|Los Angeles – Valley Village
|448
|1812
|25
|101
|Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|2506
|2689
|71
|76
|Los Angeles – Venice
|261
|770
|3
|9
|Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|655
|3808
|13
|76
|Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|305
|3983
|3
|39
|Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|1697
|4120
|24
|58
|Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|2697
|5187
|36
|69
|Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|197
|2346
|3
|36
|Los Angeles – View Heights
|42
|1137
|2
|54
|Los Angeles – Watts
|1727
|4047
|22
|52
|Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|105
|2136
|0
|0
|Los Angeles – West Adams
|788
|2852
|36
|130
|Los Angeles – West Hills
|461
|1137
|30
|74
|Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|450
|1196
|13
|35
|Los Angeles – West Vernon
|2044
|3810
|42
|78
|Los Angeles – Westchester
|359
|696
|13
|25
|Los Angeles – Westlake
|2186
|3683
|137
|231
|Los Angeles – Westwood
|301
|556
|6
|11
|Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|2172
|6012
|27
|75
|Los Angeles – Wilmington
|1551
|2746
|12
|21
|Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|997
|1987
|33
|66
|Los Angeles – Winnetka
|1086
|2097
|16
|31
|Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|764
|1123
|24
|35
|Unincorporated – Acton
|58
|728
|2
|25
|Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|24
|577
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Altadena
|591
|1355
|13
|30
|Unincorporated – Anaverde
|14
|928
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|5
|402
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Arcadia
|80
|1002
|2
|25
|Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|1366
|3219
|24
|57
|Unincorporated – Athens Village
|207
|4227
|9
|184
|Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|245
|3616
|2
|30
|Unincorporated – Azusa
|430
|2700
|2
|13
|Unincorporated – Bassett
|563
|3800
|9
|61
|Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|6
|559
|1
|93
|Unincorporated – Bradbury
|4
|3704
|1
|926
|Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|112
|1449
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Castaic*
|1890
|6951
|5
|18
|Unincorporated – Cerritos
|14
|2385
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Claremont
|17
|2422
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Covina
|378
|2247
|5
|30
|Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|271
|2062
|1
|8
|Unincorporated – Del Aire
|65
|1480
|2
|46
|Unincorporated – Del Rey
|3
|943
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Del Sur
|9
|373
|1
|41
|Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|40
|1604
|1
|40
|Unincorporated – Duarte
|114
|2575
|3
|68
|Unincorporated – East Covina
|4
|1216
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|90
|1701
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|5583
|4457
|87
|69
|Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|68
|1062
|1
|16
|Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|590
|3854
|10
|65
|Unincorporated – East Whittier
|74
|1395
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|136
|1547
|3
|34
|Unincorporated – El Monte
|6
|4138
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|6
|361
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|3086
|4769
|41
|63
|Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Glendora
|11
|1667
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|898
|1606
|12
|21
|Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|55
|2188
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|5
|455
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|29
|2054
|1
|71
|Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|147
|742
|1
|5
|Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – La Rambla
|75
|3614
|12
|578
|Unincorporated – La Verne*
|30
|1471
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|83
|1174
|3
|42
|Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|2
|299
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|190
|1462
|3
|23
|Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|24
|1461
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Lakewood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Lennox
|630
|2795
|4
|18
|Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|16
|914
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Littlerock
|77
|1915
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|8
|617
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|75
|2101
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Llano
|3
|342
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|65
|691
|1
|11
|Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Monrovia
|73
|1881
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Newhall
|6
|2727
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|18
|1503
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – North Whittier
|177
|2117
|9
|108
|Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|303
|1261
|8
|33
|Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|3
|1395
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Palmdale
|20
|2375
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|3
|483
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|19
|971
|1
|51
|Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|25
|4039
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Pomona
|14
|722
|1
|52
|Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|143
|1108
|11
|85
|Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|71
|2668
|2
|75
|Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|8
|859
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Rosewood
|21
|1633
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|14
|1174
|1
|84
|Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|83
|2470
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|584
|1145
|11
|22
|Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|635
|3140
|9
|45
|Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|9
|442
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|5
|1623
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|22
|8240
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|101
|542
|1
|5
|Unincorporated – Saugus
|26
|16774
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|1
|281
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|1
|220
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – South El Monte
|75
|4178
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|165
|1865
|5
|57
|Unincorporated – South Whittier
|1505
|2541
|28
|47
|Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|13
|1665
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|145
|692
|2
|10
|Unincorporated – Sun Village
|139
|2303
|1
|17
|Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|48
|3704
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|10
|603
|1
|60
|Unincorporated – Val Verde
|59
|1783
|1
|30
|Unincorporated – Valencia
|40
|1302
|1
|33
|Unincorporated – Valinda
|677
|2897
|7
|30
|Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|133
|1143
|3
|26
|Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|622
|3853
|10
|62
|Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|4
|265
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – West Carson
|373
|1689
|32
|145
|Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – West LA
|41
|4307
|2
|210
|Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|337
|3427
|2
|20
|Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|20
|1472
|3
|221
|Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|866
|3216
|12
|45
|Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|5
|385
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Westhills
|9
|1073
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|41
|1113
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Whittier
|58
|1533
|1
|26
|Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|1306
|3741
|17
|49
|Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|107
|1775
|1
|17
|– Under Investigation
|4655
|30
