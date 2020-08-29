Lake Fire continues to hold at same acreage while containment climbs

While the acreage on the Lake Fire continued to remain at the size it’s been for a number of days, firefighters managed to achieve a 12% increase in containment in the last day.

In a statement issued Saturday, Angeles National Forest officials said the fire was holding at 31,089 acres while the containment had increased from 70% to 82% since Friday.

A total of 518 personnel were on the scene, including 36 engines, eight hand crews, six dozers, six water tenders and six helicopters.

The fire continues to burn in 100-year-old big cone Douglas fir, Oak and gray pine but is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138, officials said Saturday.

“As the weather becomes hotter and dryer, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter, mitigate any hot spots and ensure there is no threat of escape,” read an ANF incident report distributed over the weekend. “While great progress has been made in containing the Lake Fire, there is still much work to be completed after forward progress of the fire has been stopped.”

Firefighters, while maintaining the fire line, will now begin working to rehab “dozer lines” and ensuring that there is little erosion in the area.

“Firefighters are also removing unneeded suppression equipment from the fire area and have already removed approximately 50,000 feet of hose,” read the statement. “Other equipment, such as brass hose fittings, portable tanks, (and) water pumps have been removed as well.”

While the campground and main ramp have opened at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area, the swim beach and west ramp remain closed until further notice, officials said.

Since the onset of the fire on Aug. 12, Castaic Lake, as well as the surrounding area, has served as the command post for the responding emergency personnel.

Officials reaffirmed Saturday that they expect 100% containment to be announced Sept. 12.