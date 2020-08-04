Mueller, Valladares lead with contribution totals in state campaign finance races

Campaign finance totals for the latest quarter of 2020 in Senate and Assembly races recently released show candidates Democrat Kipp Mueller and Republican Suzette Valladares each led in overall contributions totals.

After a Friday deadline for campaigns to file their figures, the California Secretary of State’s office issued reports for funds raised during the period of Feb. 16 through June 30, as well as total contributions since Jan. 1.

21st Senate District

Incumbent Scott Wilk held a significant lead in cash on hand over worker’s rights attorney Kipp Mueller in the 21st Senate District race, with cash on hand of $542,500 over Mueller’s $142,000, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

In contributions, Mueller’s tally outran Wilk’s totals for the February to June period, raising $217,044. His total since the start of the year jumped to more than $369,000, a lead of nearly $90,000 over Wilk.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support from so many people who believe that our community is ready for an independent voice who will fight for access to quality health care and housing people can afford, and to uplift our middle class,” said Mueller in a prepared statement.

His campaign reported $323,800 in total expenditures since January, of which $132,500 were attributed to the latest reporting period.

Wilk said Tuesday he has largely focused on attending the needs of his constituents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over fundraising. Most recently, the senator has prioritized pushing for improvements in the state’s Employment Development Department.

“When we shut down, I didn’t think it was appropriate to raise money, so I didn’t. I’ve got a well-known record, not concerned,” he said.

In the most recent reporting period, Wilk raised $198,156, which brought his fundraising total since Jan. 1 to just short of $280,000. His campaign reported $158,800 in expenditures for the same filing period for a total of $343,100.

38th Assembly District

In the race to fill the seat currently occupied by Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, who is running in the November election for the 25th Congressional District, Valladares held a nearly $150,000 lead in contributions against GOP rival Lucie Volotzky.

Valladares raised $155,400 from February through the end of June, which brought her overall total since January to $183,700.

“We have been using innovative and creative ways to reach voters during this lockdown,” she said in a prepared statement. “It’s been a challenge, but I am more concerned about the challenges faced by the workers, parents and small business owners who feel forgotten by a Sacramento ruling class. I’m running to upset that status quo, fight for lower property taxes and support our local police, and be a strong voice for our community.”

Volotzky, who did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her, raised $7,084 for the same filing period, raising her total to $9,810. Her overall expenditures marked $8,188 since January, which included $5,698 from February through June.

Valladares reported a cash-on-hand tally of $83,049 and expenditures of $97,247 from February through June and $170,200 since January.