Nephew of Saugus missing man arrested on murder charges

The nephew of a man who disappeared three years ago has been arrested by homicide detectives, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.

Daniel Cierzan, 24, was arrested on July 31 on suspicion of murder, according to the arrest logs.

“On Friday, July 31, Daniel Cierzan, a male, white, was arrested in connection to his uncle’s disappearance. Investigators stated William’s remains have not been located,” said Lt. Scott Hoglund of the LASD’s Homicide Bureau, adding charges are expected to be filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando.

His uncle, William John Cierzan, 58, had disappeared on Jan. 26, 2017, from his home near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. Blood had been found outside the home and detectives believed an assault had occurred.

When his uncle’s wife, Linda Cierzan, returned home a little later that morning, she found no sign of her husband but located a prepared dinner, his jacket, his credit cards and money in his wallet.

In February of 2019, homicide detectives had been spotted outside of the uncle’s Saugus home where they began searching and conducting fresh tests.

“Investigators from the (Los Angeles County) sheriff’s crime lab are back inside the Cierzan residence conducting an exam in search for additional evidence,” Detective Ralph Hernandez said on the sidewalk in front of the home on Cuatro Milpas Street during the search last year.

A reported half-dozen detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau spent more than two hours in the home.

The remains of the missing man have yet to be located, officials said in a press release on Tuesday related to the arrest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.