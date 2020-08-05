Olive Branch Theatricals to hold auditions for Portfolio singing group

Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.

When gatherings and galas are once again the norm in the Santa Clarita Valley, this new ensemble will provide beautiful music to accompany the festive atmosphere. Olive Branch Theatricals, working with vocal director Taylor Arnone, has set aside 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, for auditions for the group. Time slots must be reserved prior to that date. Auditions will be held at Green Room Studios on Newhall Avenue in Newhall.

“Currently, our audition slots are booking up quickly. We only have four slots left. We may look into extending our audition hours in order to accommodate more vocalists,” said Robert Brady, board member of Olive Branch Theatricals.

“The potential for this group is limitless,” Brady continued. “We’re particularly excited about extending our reach into the digital space through the video content we’re creating to support the vocalists. It’s not only going to be great entertainment, but it will also be something they can add to their personal portfolios, as well.”

The group will be available to sing at community events as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and will be involved in various community events throughout the coming year. Portfolio will also have a strong focus on video content, enabling the group to entertain not only live audiences, but virtual ones as well. This will be accomplished through professionally produced recordings of Portfolio set pieces shared across Olive Branch Theatricals’ social media channels. Online registration for auditions is required and may be made by emailing [email protected]

Arnone, who will direct Portfolio, is a musical director with experience conducting operas, musical theater, choral and orchestral groups in the Los Angeles area. He is passionate about music education and the accessibility to hear and experience good music in the community.

“In a time of such uncertainty, we are hopeful that this group can use music to bring our community closer together and offer a wonderful distraction from the uncertainties of life, while highlighting that unity and togetherness is truly important,” Arnone said.

Here’s some information about the auditions:

Audition slots must be booked in advance. Slots can be scheduled by emailing [email protected]

Be on time for your audition slot.

Bring a photo ID to check-in. Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian for the duration of the audition process.

Vocalists should be prepared to sing an up-tempo selection and a ballad, both of their choosing. Bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

There are no musical style preferences for audition pieces.

Singers may be asked to perform a sight-singing sample during the audition.

If COVID-19 restrictions discourage in-person auditions in September, arrangements will be made for the submission of video auditions.

Once selected, singers must make a year-long commitment to Portfolio. Rehearsals will be held twice a month. The mission of Portfolio is to be an ensemble of unique musicians whose goal is to evoke joy and inspire excellence.

For more information, visit Olive Branch Theatricals website at www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.