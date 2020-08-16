One sent to hospital after bicyclist struck by car

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a vehicle versus bike crash on Walnut Springs Avenue Sunday afternoon. August 16, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
One person was transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a car in Santa Clarita Sunday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved around 4:20 p.m., on the 27400 block of Walnut Springs Avenue, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“A pedestrian was on their bike, possibly didn’t see a car coming … and accidentally ran into a car,” Sims said. “There’s an injury there and sheriff’s (deputies) are on (the) scene.” 

One patient was transported to the hospital as a result of this incident, though it is unknown the extent of the patient’s injuries, Sims added.

The windshield of the car was shattered upon impact.

