Orchard Arms receives $400K grant for solar energy system

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is progressively implementing solar energy systems at its public housing sites, including at the Orchard Arms Senior Apartments, a public housing community in Valencia.

LACDA was recently awarded a $435,133 grant from the Multifamily Affordable Solar Housing, or MASH, Program, operated by Southern California Edison.

The financial incentives of the MASH Program are expected to fund the installation of photovoltaics at Orchard Arms, making it the third public housing site in L.A. County with a solar energy system.

“Our housing efforts don’t stop at simply getting individuals and families indoors; it’s done with the intentionality to better serve our residents and the larger Los Angeles County community,” Emilio Salas, LACDA acting executive director, said in a prepared statement. “With the assistance from Southern California Edison, the LACDA is able to further expand its renewable energy investments and share the benefits of clean energy.”

Since the installation of the solar energy project at the Nueva Maravilla Public Housing community in 2012, the LACDA has sought opportunities to promote clean energy practices at all of its housing sites.

After gathering project design drafts, loaded calculations and utility reporting, the LACDA applied for the MASH Program, which is a community-based approach to financing photovoltaic systems for affordable housing and maximizing the use of solar power for households with limited means.

The photovoltaic energy system is expected to generate 454,039 kWh annually, accumulating around $358,000 in savings over the next five years, and reducing electricity bills for senior residents.

“Making solar system installations available to public housing complexes like Orchard Arms gives more of our customers access to the benefits of clean energy,” Jessica Lim, Edison’s principal manager of product management, said in the statement. “Residents can save money on their electric bill and the community benefits when these residents use clean solar energy to power their homes.”

Orchard Arms, located on the 23000 block of Wiley Canyon Road, provides 183 units to approximately 200 residents.

The project is in the pre-development stage and scheduled for completion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.