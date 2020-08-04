Overturned vehicle on Highway 14 results in no injuries

A traffic collision involving at least two vehicles ended with one vehicle overturning on Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on southbound Highway 14, just north of Soledad Canyon Road, just before 2:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Once firefighters had arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle overturned with no persons trapped, Lopez said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

