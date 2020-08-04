Overturned vehicle on Highway 14 results in no injuries

A traffic collision involving at least two vehicles ended with one vehicle overturning on Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on southbound Highway 14, just north of Soledad Canyon Road, just before 2:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Once firefighters had arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle overturned with no persons trapped, Lopez said.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.