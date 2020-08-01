Palmdale man suspected of mail theft after traffic stop in SCV

A traffic stop in Saugus on Tuesday led to the arrest of a Palmdale man suspected of mail theft and being in possession of drugs, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found methamphetamine and “dozens of pieces of mail” with “different names, different addresses — none of which were the suspect’s (mail),” according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, in a Facebook post.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. after deputies patrolling near Seco Canyon Road conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation, she said.

“The driver, a male adult in his 30’s from Palmdale, was found to have never been issued a driver’s license,” said Miller.

The incident remains under investigation and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony fraud and narcotics charges.

“Protect against mail theft with Informed Delivery by USPS. This free service allows you to digitally preview your mail that is being delivered so you will know if something is missing,” said Miller.

