Post Fire held at 200 acres, continues to slow traffic on Interstate 5

A fast-moving brush fire in Gorman scorched approximately 200 acres Sunday night, while parts of northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 138 remained closed Monday morning.

By midnight, the fire was at 35% containment and forward progress had been stopped, according to supervisor Michael Pittman, who said a morning update is expected after a flyover is conducted.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a brush fire near Gorman Post Road and northbound Interstate 5, just north of Highway 138, around 7 p.m. Sunday, Pittman added.

Dubbed the Post Fire, firefighters from Kern County and the Angeles National Forest responded with a first alarm assignment, along with a number of water-dropping helicopters and tankers.

The Post Fire in Gorman burned 200 acres and shut down parts of Interstate 5 as firefighters worked to contain the blaze on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Courtesy of CHP Fort Tejon

What began as a quarter acre of brush burning, quickly grew to four acres before it was halted at 200 acres around 10:30 p.m., burning down only one vacant, abandoned structure, per fire officials.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert around 9:30 p.m., closing northbound Interstate 5, along with Highway 138. Southbound Interstate 5 also received delays as CHP officers worked to allow fire trucks access to the blaze.

As of 3 a.m., several lanes of northbound Interstate 5, just north of Highway 138, remained closed, while westbound Highway 138 was closed at Gorman Post Road, according to Officer Tony Polizzi.

Units remained on the scene overnight in “overhaul mode,” as they worked through the night to handle hotspots, according to a social media post from the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.