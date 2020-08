A quarter-acre brush fire in the center median of Interstate 5 in Castaic resulted in a response from firefighters on Wednesday.

The call came in at 11:38 a.m. on the northbound side of I-5, South of Templin Highway.

Units on the scene from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that commuters should expect delays due to road closures.

As of 12:05 p.m. the fire had spread to fire-acres and was growing, according to officials.