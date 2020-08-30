SCV cases increase by 30; brings local total to 5,360

The total number of COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 30 in the last day, bringing the total number of local cases to 5,360.
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,509
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 238,458
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 31
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 5,732
Daily hospitalizations countywide: 1,168, 32% of whom are in the ICU
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the SCV: 53
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 2,959
Unincorporated – Acton: 60
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 117
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,901 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2
Unincorporated – Newhall: 6
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 26
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 152
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 59
Unincorporated – Valencia: 41
