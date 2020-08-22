SCV sees 28 case increase; brings total number to 5,161

The Santa Clarita Valley saw confirmed COVID-19 cases increase by 28 in the last day, bringing the total number of local cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,161.

As for all of Los Angeles County, there have been 48 new deaths and 1,644 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Public Health Department.

This brings the total number of cases in L.A. County to 230,662 positive cases and 5,537 deaths.

The majority of new cases continue to be from younger residents, with Saturday’s total consisting of 71% of people under the age of 50 years old.

“While people in this age group typically have low risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death,” said a Public Health news release. “And while younger people have less risk, 26% of deaths in L.A. County have occurred among people younger than 65 years old and sadly, almost 400 individuals between the ages of 30 and 49 have died from COVID-19.”

Officials said in the Saturday report of numbers that the county is starting to see positive trends and accredits it to the actions taken by residents to decrease transmission.

Of the 47 new deaths reported Saturday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people who died were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying conditions.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital also released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 6,236 patients had been tested since the start of the pandemic — many of whom are tested more than once — with 748 of those testing returning positive, while 7,075 were negative and 22 remain pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,161 Saturday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,796

Unincorporated – Acton: 58

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 112

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,886 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 25

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 143

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 58

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

