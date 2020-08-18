SCV surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 32 new COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, bringing the local total to 5,019.

Countywide, Public Health reported 1,003 additional COVID-19 cases and 64 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the overall totals to 224,031 and 5,335, respectively.

These figures are low due to missing lab reports from one of the larger labs, while Public Health officials still anticipate receiving backlogged cases from the state’s electronic lab delay.

Of the 64 new deaths reported countywide: 21 people were over the age of 80, 20 of whom had underlying health conditions; 24 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 17 of whom had underlying health conditions; 13 were between the ages of 50 and 64, eight of whom had underlying health conditions; and six were between the ages of 30 and 49, five of whom had underlying health conditions.

“As we work together to prevent more illness and death from COVID-19, it is important to note that while testing can help identify people who are infected, testing alone cannot prevent all transmission,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “Individuals who test positive are capable of infecting others 48 hours before they have any symptoms or a positive test result. The best way to prevent transmission is to take universal precautions — keep 6 feet apart from others, wear a face covering outside your home and wash hands often.”

There are 1,352 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. In the past month, daily hospitalizations have decreased by 37%, from 2,219 in mid-July to 1,388 in mid-August, according to Public Health.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions and last week reported a total of nine.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,019 Tuesday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,683

Unincorporated – Acton: 55

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 105

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,880 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 22

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 140

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 55

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

