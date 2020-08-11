Sheriff’s deputies respond to report of Canyon Country shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are responding to reports of a shooting in Canyon Country Tuesday morning.

The report came in shortly after 11 a.m. on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s. Traffic is shut down in both directions on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

Heavily armed deputies are patroling the scene. Residents are being advised to steer clear of that intersection.

Santa Clarita resident Halo McDonald said she was protesting when we heard sirens and ran to check out what was happening.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene indicated someone was being taken into custody as of 11:25 a.m.

Deputy Patrick Carothers of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that deputies were responding to the report, but did not have any further information as of the publication of this article.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department air units have been dispatched to assist units on the ground.

Paramedics also responded to the scene but have not treated anyone for injury yet. There’s no confirmation on injuries at this point.

“They’re on scene, but they’re staged,” said Sky Cornell of the Los Angeles County Fire Department

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.