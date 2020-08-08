Smoke reported near Newhall Pass due to mulch fire

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of visible smoke showing from the Newhall Pass early Saturday.

After further investigation, the smoke raising towards the sky was deemed to be the result of a mulch fire.

A fire dispatch supervisor explained that it was from a pile of ground-up wood chips smoking at around 1:50 p.m. near the 23000 of Coltrane Avenue in Newhall.

A number of fire engines were on standby, but the pile was simply smoking and proved no harm to any of the surrounding brush or structures.