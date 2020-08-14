SoCal Edison cancels Friday maintenance except for two in Canyon Country

Southern California Edison canceled all but two maintenance power outages on Friday due to high temperatures and people needing their power to remain cool.

Taelor Bakewell, a spokeswoman for SoCal Edison, said that a handful of outages had been planned for the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday. But the work would not occur if temperatures broke 105 degrees, unless absolutely necessary.

All but two outages were canceled for the SCV on Friday due to weather concerns. The two outages were located in the Sand Canyon area, and knocked out power for 10 customers, Bakewell said.

“In this case it is a public safety issue,” said Bakewell, in reference to why the two outages still occurred despite the heat. “We’re placing two poles…it’s preventative work so that it doesn’t turn into a larger issue later on in the summer as it gets hotter.”

Bakewell could not give the exact boundaries for where the two outages were occurring, but said the outage would last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the course of the next four days, Friday through Monday, the National Weather Service predicts highs in the triple digits for the SCV, leading them to issue, alongside the Department of Public Health, an excessive heat warning.

Los Angeles County officials are hosting a free-to-the-public and socially distanced Cooling Center at the Stevenson Ranch County Library. The center will be open noon to 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.