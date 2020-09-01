Super Scoopers touch down in L.A. County

As firefighters continue to battle a record number of blazes across California, two Canadian Super Scooper aircraft have arrived, ready to assist at the height of what has already been called a “historic” fire season.

This is the 27th year the Los Angeles County Fire Department has leased a pair of CL-415 Super Scoopers from the government of Quebec in Canada. Each year, the aircraft are used through the fire season to assist firefighting efforts throughout the county, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Our Los Angeles County Fire Department maintains an impressive arsenal of equipment and resources — the best of which is our highly trained, world-class personnel,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said via email. “For years, our county has partnered with Quebec to utilize two Super Scoopers, which are instrumental in the battle against large-scale wildfires.”

A Super Scooper makes a drop on the Charlie Fire as viewed from Lake Hughes Road in Castaic on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Watson)

A different set of Super Scoopers have already been spotted in the SCV earlier this month, assisting with the Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres to date — a blaze Barger called a “sure sign” the county was ready for the Canadian aircraft’s arrival.

The county’s set of Super Scoopers on loan from Quebec arrived at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday, where they will be based through the fire season, according to fire officials.

“We are so glad they’re here to help in the coming months with any other fires we face,” Barger added. “With record-breaking heat, we can anticipate any fires that arise will be intense, so we need top-of-the-line resources.”

A news conference is scheduled Wednesday to announce the aircraft’s arrival for the 2020 fire season, with the planes set to be placed in service on Tuesday.

A Superscooper makes a drop as Los Angeles County firefighters battle Jake Fire on the ground near the top of Dockweiler Drive in Newhall Wednesday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal