Suspected gunshot victim admitted to Henry Mayo

A suspected gunshot victim was admitted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Sunday, but authorities have not yet learned where the shooting took place.

The call of a gunshot victim being received at the hospital emergency room was first reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station around 1 p.m..

“A person presented with a gunshot wound to the arm and it is currently being investigated,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “We don’t have any other reports of a shooting in the area.”

Officials, as of the publication of this article, said that while they were confirming the report of a victim being shot at an unknown location, they did not currently have a description of the victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.