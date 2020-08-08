Three detained in alleged assault with skateboard

Three people were detained Friday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a man possibly assaulted with a skateboard in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to the report received by a witness about the alleged assault on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road around 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Dmitry Barkon.

“Deputies are still investigating but a passerby witnessed an alleged assault of a group of males assaulting another male with a skateboard,” he said.

Los Angeles County Department firefighters also responded to the scene about the possible assault, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the department.

The response garnered a large crowd to gather that was “uncooperative” but later dwindled down, Barkon said.

Deputies remained on the scene well after 5 p.m. to investigate.