Three detained in alleged assault with skateboard

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Three people were detained Friday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a man possibly assaulted with a skateboard in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials. 

Deputies responded to the report received by a witness about the alleged assault on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road around 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Dmitry Barkon. 

“Deputies are still investigating but a passerby witnessed an alleged assault of a group of males assaulting another male with a skateboard,” he said. 

Los Angeles County Department firefighters also responded to the scene about the possible assault, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the department. 

The response garnered a large crowd to gather that was “uncooperative” but later dwindled down, Barkon said. 

Deputies remained on the scene well after 5 p.m. to investigate.

