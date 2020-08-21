Traffic courts go remote with audio appearance solution

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County has announced that, beginning next month, those required to appear for traffic and non-traffic infractions will be allowed to appear remotely.

Beginning Sept. 14, people will be allowed to appear for tickets for arraignment or other matters, except trials, via a telephone or voice-calling app on their computer.

The appointment must be at least two hours before the hearing’s start time, and officials have warned that the registration time does take a while, and defendants should not wait until the final moment.

If you schedule a remote audio appearance and then want to cancel, you must do so before 8 a.m. the day of the hearing or you will be charged the $15 audio appearance fee. There are no refunds – you should cancel if you change your mind.

Appointment scheduling begins Sept. 4, and you may make an appointment if your appearance is within the next 30 days.

For more information about the remote appearances and how to schedule one, visit https://www.lacourt.org/lacc/.