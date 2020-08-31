Two-vehicle crash leads to an overturned trash truck

A two-car collision on Valley Center Drive results in an overturned truck on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal
A two-vehicle collision resulted in an overturned Waste Management truck inside a Santa Clarita parking lot Monday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on the 26600 block of Valley Center Drive at around 2:20 p.m., according to spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“Two vehicles were involved and there was a trash truck overturned,” she said. 

A two-car collision on Valley Center Drive results in an overturned truck and damaged tree on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

All parties made it out safely from the vehicles and no one was transported to a hospital as no injuries were reported, Lua added. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the scene to determine what caused the crash, which involved a large tree that was struck as a result. 

