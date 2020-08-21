Unhealthy air quality ‘for all individuals’ declared in SCV

In a continuation of a series of bad days, the Santa Clarita Valley is once again under an unhealthy air advisory “for all individuals.”

The SCV, along with a handful of nearby communities, has been informed that, on Friday, residents should limit their outdoor activities as much as possible.

The poor air quality has been caused by a combination of ground-level ozone — caused by high heats — and smoke from the ongoing wildfires, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Children and those with relevant underlying conditions are especially advised to limit their time outdoors and stay indoors.

In the past, health officials have also advised people, while under these conditions, to avoid the use of an air conditioner that pulls air from the outside and to ensure windows and doors are shut.