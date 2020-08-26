Vehicle fire in Castaic spreads to brush

A vehicle fire in Castaic caused a small spot fire on the side of Interstate 5 on Wednesday.

The call came in at 2:25 p.m. a few miles north of Ridge Route Road on the northbound side of the I-5.

“The call came in as a truck fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicle fire spread to the nearby brush, but two responding units were able to extinguish both the vehicle fire and the small spot.

The blaze resulted in delays for drivers on the northbound side of the I-5.