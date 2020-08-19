Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to SCV Oct. 3

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with the disease and 1.6 million caregivers. To register for the Santa Clarita event and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/scv2020. For more information contact Lori Blumenthal at [email protected] or at 661-289-3040.