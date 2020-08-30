Wilk: ‘I am COVID-free’ after Senate scare

Sen. Scott Wilk
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Sunday he doesn’t have COVID-19, following the receipt of recent test results. 

The news came after almost all Republican California senators were required to vote remotely, because one of their colleagues tested positive.

Wilk, who had been self-quarantining as a result, said in a prepared statement Sunday: 

“This is one test I was glad to fail. It confirms what I had suspected — that I did not contract the coronavirus from one of my colleagues last week. My wife is immune-compromised and my elderly mother-in-law lives with us, so we take the safety protocols seriously in the Wilk house. However, I am very relieved to have confirmation that I am COVID-free.”

The matter comes after a handful of members of the state Assembly had also tested positive for COVID-19, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who was temporarily hospitalized after testing positive in early July before returning home.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

