Wilk: ‘I am COVID-free’ after Senate scare

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Sunday he doesn’t have COVID-19, following the receipt of recent test results.

The news came after almost all Republican California senators were required to vote remotely, because one of their colleagues tested positive.

Wilk, who had been self-quarantining as a result, said in a prepared statement Sunday:

“This is one test I was glad to fail. It confirms what I had suspected — that I did not contract the coronavirus from one of my colleagues last week. My wife is immune-compromised and my elderly mother-in-law lives with us, so we take the safety protocols seriously in the Wilk house. However, I am very relieved to have confirmation that I am COVID-free.”

The matter comes after a handful of members of the state Assembly had also tested positive for COVID-19, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who was temporarily hospitalized after testing positive in early July before returning home.