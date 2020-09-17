Alleged gang member arrested on suspicion of drug, gun posession

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a convicted felon on suspicion he had drugs and a gun in Sand Canyon early Monday morning, officials said.

A 34-year-old Sylmar man was pulled over near the intersection of Lost and Sand canyon roads in Santa Clarita after midnight Monday for an alleged vehicle code violation, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, via email.

“Upon contact, they learned (the suspect) had a suspended license,” she wrote. “During a search of the vehicle, they recovered several contraband items.”

The suspect was ultimately arrested on suspicion of: possession of a controlled substance while armed; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a firearm in a public place; gang member in possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; loaded firearm in a vehicle; loaded firearm in a vehicle with priors.

The suspect was initially held in lieu of $286,000 bail after being taken into custody at 12:34 a.m. Monday. He was released at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.