American Cancer Society Discovery Shop reopens

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop has reopened after shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Located in the Bouquet Shopping Center at 26570-B Bouquet Canyon Road, it is open Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. It’s a place to discover treasures and learn about the work that ACS does in the community.

ACS relies on consumer generosity to fund its life-saving research, programs and services. The shop’s proceeds fund the work of ACS. Store manager Josette Guidos says she is excited that the Discovery Shop is reopened after months of closure and hopes that people will stop by to visit, shop, donate or volunteer to work in the shop. Currently donations are accepted by appointment only and can be arranged by calling 661-296-8460.

ACS encourages you to browse through gently used collectibles, clothing, jewelry and more at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, and make a difference with your purchases. For Discovery Shop information contact Josette at [email protected]. For information about ACS research, programs and services, visit cancer.org or call toll-free 1-800-227-2345.