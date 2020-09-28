American Cancer Society/Relay for Life drive-thru Luminaria Ceremony Oct. 11

News release

Each year the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser, Relay For Life, features the inspiring Luminaria Ceremony, which honors cancer patients and survivors as well as memorializing those who have lost their lives to cancer. This year’s Luminaria Ceremony will take a different format.

The ACS inaugural Drive-Through Luminaria Ceremony will be held at Hello Auto Group on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 5-8 p.m. The Kia and Mazda dealerships are located at 24095 Creekside in Valencia. From the safety of their vehicles, participants can view the decorated and lit luminaria bags lining the route and drive through as many times as they wish. Additional details including a map of the drive-through route can be found at the “more details” page at SCVrelay.org.

Luminaria bags can be purchased for $10 and decorated on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Shop on 26570-B Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Those wishing their luminaria bags returned to them after the event should write their name and phone number on the bottom of the bag. Luminarias can also be purchased online at SCVrelay.org and will be decorated by Relay For Life volunteers.

The deadline for online purchase is 5 p.m. Oct. 7, when all decorated bags must be returned. A donation of one canned good for each luminaria is requested (to stabilize the bag) and will be donated to the SCV Food Pantry after the event.

The event honors and remembers loved ones and families who have been affected by cancer while raising funds for ACS cancer research, programs and services. For additional details about dropping off or picking up luminaria bags and canned food, or for any other questions, contact Yvonne Salas at [email protected] or call 805-750-5248.