Bob Kellar | Honoring those who’ve built Santa Clarita this Labor Day

Even before the first missionaries arrived in the region hundreds of years ago, men and women have worked hard to build an exceptional quality of life in the Santa Clarita Valley. That tradition continues to this day. From the time the Tataviam migrated to the area, to the discovery of gold beneath the Oak of the Golden Dream, to the creation of the vibrant city we now enjoy, the goal of the people in Santa Clarita has always been to work as one for the benefit of all.

Over the years, individuals such as Henry Mayo Newhall and Charles Mentry have helped bring industry to the Santa Clarita Valley, laying the groundwork for a city that has become the third-largest in Los Angeles County. The jobs created by oil and railroad companies helped spur population growth that has also led to a robust and diverse economy in Santa Clarita.

Family-owned businesses and restaurants, technology and manufacturing companies, and film and television production are just some of the sectors that employ residents and support our local economy. This Labor Day, it is as important as ever to take the time to honor and celebrate all employees in Santa Clarita for the contributions they make each and every day.

Worker appreciation and more

Each year since 1894, Labor Day is celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September. This federal holiday was established to not only show appreciation for workers in America but also highlight the achievements that make our country strong and prosperous.

Over the past few months, the city has highlighted the essential workers who have kept society going with the Hearts for Heroes campaign. In addition to doctors and nurses, paramedics and other first responders, we are grateful for grocery store clerks, restocking teams, delivery drivers and restaurant staff, who ensured the basic needs of the community are met.

Schoolteachers, administrators and day care providers have worked tirelessly to not only care for our children but also develop lesson plans and strategies to close any potential gaps in their education. The dedicated staff at Bella Vida, the SCV senior center, as well as a variety of nonprofit organizations in Santa Clarita, have ensured that senior citizens continue to have access to vital services and remain socially connected with one another.

These are just a few groups of individuals we celebrate this Labor Day, as the list of essential workers in Santa Clarita includes each and every employee in our valley.

Ways to celebrate

As we approach the holiday, here are some ways you and your family can take time for much-deserved relaxation.

If you haven’t already, now is an excellent time to explore the open-space areas in Santa Clarita. There is nothing as peaceful as finding yourself at a lookout point along a trail or the summit as you take in the sweeping views of the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. On a clear day, you may even be able to see all the way to Catalina!

If hiking isn’t for you, consider planning a picnic in one of the city’s 35 parks. You can add some adventure by heading to one you haven’t yet visited. At the end of the day, find a restaurant that is open this weekend for outdoor dining or takeout so you can show support for our local businesses. Be sure to let the employees know how much you appreciate their hard work during this time, as well.

As always, you can also spend time as a family to celebrate the heroes in your lives by participating in the Hearts for Heroes campaign. All you need to do is visit santa-clarita.com/HeartsForHeroes to download a heart template and fill it in with words of encouragement, thank you notes or hand-drawn pictures. Then be sure to share them with the city by using #HeartsForHeroes on your social media post.

I want to send my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all residents for everything you do, and I wish you a safe and healthy Labor Day.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]