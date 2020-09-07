Brush fire shuts down southbound Interstate 5

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that spread to brush in Castaic on Monday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 5.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, just before 9 a.m., according to fire officials.

Super Scooper aircraft on loan from Quebec, Canada assist firefighters battling the South Fire in Castaic Monday morning. September 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A Sigalert was issued, shutting down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the 2,000-foot level for an unknown duration due to the fire, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Dubbed the South Fire, the blaze threatened structures along Ridge Route Road, fire officials said.

By 9:30 a.m., firefighters had a handle on the fire, canceling the second alarm assignment.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Helicopter 22 assists firefighters battling the South Fire in Castaic Monday morning. September 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

At 9:45 a.m., firefighters declared forward progress had been stopped at 3.65 acres, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.