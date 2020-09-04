Canyon Country Community Center off-site road improvements underway

As the Canyon Country Community Center project enters its final phase, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Friday residents can expect some lane closures and periodic delays in the area as off-site road improvements commence.

Come Monday, Sept. 14, construction of phase three (the final step) will focus on pedestrian improvements to make the community center more accessible to residents.

Work will take place during daytime hours, with occasional night work as necessary, and take approximately six months to complete, according to a city news release.

Phase three provides for off-site improvements such as a right-turn lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, the widening of northbound Sierra Highway along the project frontage, the widening of Solamint Road near Dolan Way, and constructing bulb-outs at Solamint Road and Dolan Way. This step also involves adding landscaped medians on Sierra Highway between Soledad Canyon Road and Dolan Way.

This third phase will be constructed simultaneously with the second phase, which is the construction of the community center facility and other features that are currently underway.

The city reminds drivers to plan ahead and allow for extra driving time along the major roadways of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road near the community center site.

Traffic control times and patterns will be announced in advance on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For more information on the project, visit santa-clarita.com/FutureCCCC.