Canyon Country man accused of rape due back in court

A Canyon Country man accused of committing rape seven times while posing as a rideshare driver over a 15-month span had his case continued to November on Monday.

Nicolas Morales, 46, has been in custody since his February 2018 arrest, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

A Sheriff’s Department source confirmed none of the reported incidents occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley. The District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement officers remain tight-lipped about any of the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The felony complaint also includes multiple victims and knife allegations.

The complaint fails to mention whether Morales was actually employed by a ridesharing service or just posing as a driver.

Uber spokeswoman Tracey Breeden previously told The Signal that Morales was not an Uber driver.

One sergeant close to the investigation said Morales used the rideshare company’s name as “a pretense” to gain trust.

Prosecutors said that, from October 2016 to January 2018, Morales is accused of raping and sexually assaulting seven separate women while posing as a rideshare driver in areas throughout Los Angeles County, including Alhambra, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles.

If convicted as charged, Morales faces a maximum possible sentence of 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

Morales is being held in lieu of more than $10 million bail. He’s due back in court Nov. 9.