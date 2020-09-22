Case continued for sub accused of sexual assault

The preliminary hearing for a substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student was continued on Monday to next month.

David Cornish, 28, of Valencia, was charged with five counts each of lewd act upon a child; sexual penetration of a person under the age of 18; oral copulation of a person under the age of 16; and one count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes; contact with a minor for a sexual offense; and distributing or showing child pornography to a minor.

Cornish is accused of texting and then sexually assaulting a student whom he met as a substitute teacher on contract for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Cornish is now scheduled to set a date for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 8. At the preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge who decides whether there’s enough to merit trial. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 16 years and six months in state prison.

He’s being held at Men’s Central Jail in lieu of more than $1 million bail.