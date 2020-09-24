CHP seizes 100 pounds of marijuana; couple released hours later

California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

Around midnight, CHP officers from the Newhall-area Office observed a 2019 Toyota Sequoia that officers reported had “failed to maintain a single lane,” on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of the Templin Highway exit, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP.

While officers readied to administer a field sobriety test, “They smelled an overwhelming odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle,” according to a social media post from the CHP.

Officers arrested Frank Coca, 28, of Burbank, and Summerain Solomon, 22, of La Crescenta, after officers reportedly found the bags of marijuana in the car.

The pair were arrested around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s Station records indicate both were released within a few hours, in lieu of $500 bail.

Records indicate Solomon previously pleaded no contest to a vehicular manslaughter charge in March 2018, for which she was sentenced to 364 days in jail, three years’ summary probation and 44 days of community labor, according to the Los Angeles County Superior Court website.