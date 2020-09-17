City to host virtual discussion on dangers of teen vaping

Local law enforcement and health experts return this year to discuss the dangers and solutions surrounding teen vaping for the 2020 Parent Resource Symposium.

The event, which will include a Spanish translation, is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 via Zoom or the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook Live, officials said in a news release Thursday.

Expert panelists include Capt. Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who will moderate the symposium, Detective Nashla Barakat and Intervention Specialist Travis Sabadin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Dr. Darrin Privett of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; and William S. Hart High School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Wilson.

Each will present and offer insight on varying topics, such as the physical effects of vaping, current drug trends, the consequences of drug use and students’ exposure to vaping products.

“As a parent of two teenagers, I know vaping continues to be a growing problem in our community,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a prepared statement. “Just because our youth are not on campus and socializing, does not mean they are not exposed to negative influences and peer pressure. By attending the virtual Parent Resource Symposium, you will learn what to look out for and how to help your kids make healthy choices.”

For more information contact School Programs Supervisor Yolanda Calderon, at [email protected] and DFYinSCV.com/Parent-Engagement.