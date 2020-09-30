Community | Education in brief

Several SCV students earn academic honors at Gonzaga University

Three local students earned spring academic honors at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Robert Meehan, of Santa Clarita, earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Julia Danahy, of Santa Clarita, and Nicholas Castro, of Valencia, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

Amy Sager named to spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Findlay

Amy Sager, of Saugus, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. The University of Findlay has nearly 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees.

Brooke Tripp named to University of Delaware dean’s list

Brooke Tripp, of Castaic, has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.