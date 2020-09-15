County offers chance for public to contact Public Health

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is creating a weekly time for residents to be able to talk to Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, in an effort to increase dialogue, according to county officials.

On the supervisors’ agenda for their weekly Tuesday meeting, starting at 9 a.m., there’ll be an opportunity for the public to call in with questions, comments and concerns, according to the agenda.

“For the Sept. 15, 2020, board meeting, you may address the board during the live

virtual meeting by calling 877-226-8163 and entering the participant code 1336503 starting at 9 a.m.,” according to the county’s agenda. “Please listen carefully to the prompts for instructions on providing live testimony to the board.”

There will be approximately one hour for calls, per officials.

As of about 2 p.m. Monday, the board had received about 50 comments already in response to the agenda item to discuss the Public Health order, which can be viewed here: file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/148831.pdf.

Anyone unable to call in who would still like to comment can do so here: publiccomment.bos.lacounty.gov.