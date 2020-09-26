COVID: SCV sees 115 new cases, nearly 90 attributed to Castaic

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health data released Friday showed more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley, of which nearly 90 were attributed to Castaic.

Public Health officials did not return requests for comment on whether the 86 new cases of the 2,048 total for Castaic were attributed to the community or the Pitchess Detention Center.

Officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,401

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 265,775

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 34

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,488

Hospitalizations countywide: 760; 28% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 25: 12, with 255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 115, 86 of which were attributed under Castaic

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,041

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 58, one additional reported by Henry Mayo on Sept. 25

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,422

Unincorporated – Acton: 70

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 27

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 133

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,048 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 8

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 163

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 76

Unincorporated – Valencia: 46

